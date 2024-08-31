Mallika Raj: My dad, in his own words

Reading Time: 4 minutes

‘My dad, in his own words’ is a series paying tribute to our fathers on Father’s Day. We asked children in various age groups to interview their fathers, showcasing the intergenerational bond between them and celebrating the wonderful and eventful lives they’ve both had. Here Mallika Raj, Labor candidate in the upcoming ACT elections contesting the seat for Yerrabi, sits down with her dad Deepak-Raj Gupta, former MLA who once held the very same seat.

Mallika Raj: Papa, you first came to Melbourne, Australia in 1988. Australia at that time wasn’t an attraction for Indians wanting to settle abroad. More people moved to the US or UK. What made you choose Australia?

Deepak Raj: Thanks Malla, I came to Australia in 1988 because I was a big fan of iconic figures like Richie Benaud, Bob Hawke, and Kerry Packer. Their influence and the unique character of Australia captured my imagination. While many were drawn to the US or UK, I saw Australia as a land of opportunity – with a welcoming spirit. The chance to be part of such a dynamic society was irresistible, and once I got here, I knew it was the right place for me to build a future for myself and maybe one day my own family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Raj (@mallikaforyerrabi)

Mallika Raj: What are some of the systemic challenges you faced in your career?

Deepak Raj: One of the key challenges I faced in my career was the limited exposure to the professional corporate world that existed at the time. Navigating this environment required me to adapt quickly and learn on the go. There were systemic barriers, such as a lack of diversity and mentorship opportunities, which made it difficult to break into leadership roles. Additionally, the absence of a robust network of migrants meant that building connections and gaining visibility was a constant uphill battle. Despite these challenges, perseverance and a commitment to continuous learning helped me overcome these obstacles.

Mallika Raj: In 2019, you became the first Indian-born MLA in the ACT Legislative Assembly. Looking back on your journey, you started as a struggling student who used to wash dishes, yet you came far when you entered Legislative Assembly. What was your defining moment?

Deepak Raj: Becoming the first Indian-born MLA in Canberra was a moment of fulfillment, especially considering my journey from a struggling student who washed cars and sometimes dishes at the Hyatt in Melbourne to make ends meet. My defining moment came from the realisation that I did not let people define me, Malla. Back then, racism was more prevalent than it is now. Society was not ready to accept people of colour in leadership… and you saw this during my campaign. But you can’t let others define you.

This was not just a personal achievement but a testament to the belief that resilience, even more so than hard work, can lead to extraordinary outcomes. My journey to politics began from community work. It was 20 years of community work that was recognised. You don’t wake up one day and think I’m running for office.

I also want to mention your mum, who stood by me all these years. There’s a lot of sacrifice that comes with this role; she really held it down with you and Ashi Baba. I will forever be grateful to Shuchi for all the times she had to step up because I was away. And you know, she also works full time. Your mother is the real hero, Malla.

READ ALSO: Deepak Raj Gupta OAM: Australia Day honours 2022

Mallika Raj: I am now running for the seat of Yerrabi, a seat of which you were a former Member. I am in the homestretch of the campaign, with just 50 days left! You have been in this position, and know it can be very intense. From your perspective, what challenges do you think my campaign is facing vs what’s yours did?

Deepak Raj: I’m very proud that you’re running for the same seat your old man once held! I can see your campaign has its own unique set of challenges, especially in a landscape that has evolved since my time. My journey was marked by a struggle to establish myself in a new country, where I had to prove my worth through hard work and perseverance. Constituents and the Party often compared my achievements and the corporate and public service experience I brought to the Assembly. However, you were raised in Gungahlin, giving you a deeper understanding of the local community and better exposure to the professional world from an early age.

In your campaign, the challenge will be to highlight how your background and experiences uniquely position you to address the current needs of the electorate. While my journey was about breaking barriers and establishing a presence, your journey might focus on leveraging your professional insights and local roots to bring fresh perspectives to the Assembly. Voters will be looking for how you can build on the legacy while addressing new challenges, and that will be a crucial part of your narrative.

Mallika Raj: If I wasn’t running for office, what would you like to see me do?

Deepak Raj: I honestly believe you would have made an excellent lawyer. Your strong personality, boldness, and unwavering commitment to fighting for people and building a constructive society are qualities that would serve you well in the legal profession. You have a natural ability to advocate for others. That being said, you have a nurturing and thoughtful side and I know how much you enjoy studying the human body – all those 3D diagrams of body parts you’d make us buy when you were young…! Your instinct to care complimented by your fascination of the human body and quick decision making – I can see you as a doctor too.

Whether in politics, medicine, business or any other field, your dedication to making a difference is truly commendable, and I have no doubt that you will succeed in whatever path you choose.

Mallika Raj: Okay Papa, last question. What’s your biggest piece of advice for me?

Deepak Raj: Always stay true to yourself. Present who you are authentically, and never compromise on your principles and beliefs. In politics, it can be tempting to adapt to what others expect or to take shortcuts, but your integrity is your most valuable asset. Staying grounded in your values will not only guide you through difficult decisions, but also earn the respect and trust of those you serve. Authenticity and unwavering commitment to your principles are the foundations of a successful and impactful career. And don’t let the nay-sayers get to you. Remember what Dadaji used to say – kisi ke baap se nahi darna!

READ ALSO: Tarang Chawla: My dad, in his own words