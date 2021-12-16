fbpx
[adsanity align='alignnone' id=136783]
[adsanity align='alignnone' id=136237]
Lifestyle

Why Santa rides a surfboard to Australia

By Manan Solanki, 10, of Point Cook VIC.

By Indian Link
1
manan solanki
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

An excruciatingly cold and windy blizzard was taking place in the North Pole. Santa had one more trip to Australia to deliver his presents before he could relax! As Santa achieved a clear view of his sleigh, he noticed that it was being pulled into the air by the wind like a kite, and his 8 reindeer were trying to hold back from being flown away! With snow piled up on his coat, he leaped onto his sleigh with all his might, to weigh it down. But as the wind got stronger and stronger, the ropes attaching the reindeer to the sleigh tore apart. Santa’s sleigh was now loose, and Santa was flying!

Luckily, they were nearing Australia, and the wind came to a sudden end. Santa came crashing down on an island, his sleigh smashed to pieces.

With no one to assist him, Santa thought all hope was lost. His eye then fell on a piece of wood broken off from his sleigh. It looked like a surfboard.

An idea occurred to him….

Soon he had ripped off his shirt and was surfing his way to Australia!

A nice barbecue awaited him at the end of his adventure.

“I’ll always come to Australia by surfboard,” Santa decided that day.

READ ALSO: (Budget) Secret Santa ideas

- Advertisement -[adsanity align='alignnone' id=136276]
Previous articleDurga Puja added to UNESCO list
Next articleLet’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast
Indian Link

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -[adsanity align='alignnone' id=136862]
- Advertisement -[adsanity align='alignnone' id=136862]

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -[adsanity align='alignnone' id=136862]

Latest News

Christmas Star Cookies

Happy holidays: 4 easy vegan recipes

Indian Link - 0
  Christmas star cookies Serving size: 15 cookies 1 cup smooth peanut butter 1 cup coconut sugar (or sugar of choice) 1/3 cup vanilla almond milk ...
Assamese tea leaves. Source: Canva

1kg Assam tea sold at record price of Rs 99,999

Indian Link - 0
  Setting a new record, premium quality orthodox tea from a tea estate in eastern Assam's Dibrugarh was sold at Rs 99,999 per kg in...
Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Image supplied

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ at Berlin Intl Film Festival

Indian Link - 0
  Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated upcoming drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will have its world premiere at the 72nd edition of...

Empowering girls: You CAN be what you can’t see

Mohan Dhall - 0
  There is a populist refrain for those seeking representation and equality at the highest levels: “You can’t be what you can’t see”. Educators, mentors and...
family christmas

Ask Auntyji: Do I have to visit my in-laws for Christmas?

Auntyji - 0
You ask, Auntyji answers! Tales of Christmas woe and office parties gone wild...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020