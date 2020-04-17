Learning continues online: Facebook launches resources for educators

It has also partnered with UNESCO who will support in ensuring the guide reaches learners, educational institutions and teachers across India besides supporting with the updation and curation of the guide with relevant learning resources

To ensure continuity in the process of learning amid the lockdown, Facebook has launched an online resource that will guide education communities on how to collaborate and continue the learning process using Facebook products, tools and programmes while also providing information related to Covid-19 from authentic sources.

Titled, ‘Supporting Education Communities: An Online Learning Resources Guide’, the guide currently is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Kannada.

In its first phase, Facebook has partnered with UNESCO who will support in ensuring the guide reaches learners, educational institutions and teachers across India besides supporting with the updation and curation of the guide with relevant learning resources.

In addition, it has modules from Facebook’s digital literacy programme – ‘We Think Digital’ to help people think critically and share online thoughtfully. The guide will also provide vital information about Covid-19 from authoritative and credible sources such as Government of India’s advisory, WHO India Situation Report Page, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus Resource Hub on Facebook and Guidance from UNICEF on Covid-19 prevention and control in schools and help them in dealing with anxiety and bust misinformation surrounding the ongoing pandemic.

Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said: “In these difficult times, it is even more important for people to stay connected and have access to credible information about Covid-19. Through our online learning resource guide, we want to equip teachers, parents and relevant government officials with ample resources and tools to help them stay connected and collaborate digitally to facilitate remote learning. We sincerely hope they are able to leverage these resources and continue the learning process.”

Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative, UNESCO New Delhi Cluster Office for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka said: “The Covid-19 outbreak has caused not only a health crisis but also a learning crisis. More than 90 per cent of the world’s learners are affected by the school and university closures. In line with the global efforts, UNESCO New Delhi will focus on mobilizing the national and state level actors and resources in order to develop an effective and unified response avoiding overlaps for maximum impact.”

He added: “Further, the on-ground needs will be matched with context-appropriate solutions to provide education remotely, leveraging hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech approaches with a special focus on ensuring access for women learners. Technology will be the key enabler for all such efforts. The partnership between UNESCO New Delhi and Facebook will therefore play an important role in providing an online platform for all stakeholders to come together and act in tandem to end the learning disruption.”

