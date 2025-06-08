King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Indian links

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Eleven Australians of Indian origin feature in the King’s Birthday Honours (2025) list, with recipients recognised across various medal categories.Indian-Australians Kings Birthday 2025

These include an AO, an AM, seven OAMs, and two PSMs.

Topping the list from our community yet again this year, is a woman – continuing a trend seen in recent years.

Gita Mishra of the University of Queensland is felicitated with the rare AO honour. Professor of Life Course Epidemiology at the university’s School of Public Health, Dr Mishra has made significant contributions to national policy and public understanding of women’s health. She is best known for her pioneering research on the prevalence of endometriosis in Australia and for leading longitudinal studies on women’s health since 1996.

Prof. Mishra’s AO (which is awarded “for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or to humanity at large”) is one of only 31 this year. Community-wise, it puts her in a select class of AO honourees, all of them high-achieving academics / scientists including Prof. Veena Sahajwalla, Prof. Kuntala Lahiri Dutt, Dr. Marlene Kanga, Dr. Sadanandan Nambiar and Prof. Deo Karan Prasad.

Endodontist Dr. Sajeev Koshy of Melbourne has been posthumously recognised with an AM, for his life-long commitment to the public health sector. Dr Koshy’s work was driven by a commitment to equitable healthcare, benefitting diverse communities – perhaps most significantly in rural Victoria, but also with refugee and migrant groups. He received an OAM in 2016. Ind

Amongst OAM honourees this year are individuals who have enriched our community in remarkable ways. The Iyer Brothers of Melbourne (Gopinath and Ramnath) have kept the legacy of classical Indian music alive in Australia, fostering cross-cultural appreciation through their artistry. Menaka Iyengar Cooke’s tireless advocacy for women’s issues has empowered numerous women to find their voice and agency. Satish Gupta’s longstanding commitment to Indian community affairs in South Australia has strengthened communal ties and advanced representation on broader platforms. The work of these individuals stands as a powerful reminder that when individuals give their best, communities grow closer and stronger.

Perth’s Custodio “Chappie” Lobo, Sydney’s Haran Ramachandran of Rotary Australia, and Sydney’s Bindi Shah of WISEKidsWORLD embody the spirit of giving through their exceptional charitable endeavours. Whether through hands-on service, fundraising, or building networks of care, each has worked tirelessly to support those in need. Their community welfare initiatives, volunteer-driven programs, and dedication to social causes have touched countless lives, inspiring us all to look beyond ourselves and embrace compassion – and serve, connect, and leave the world a little better.

Chappie Lobo is 98 this year, and you might expect him to be the oldest person on the list, but that honour goes to 101-year-old Henry Young of SA, for service to veterans. (The youngest honouree is 19-year-old Scott Guerini of Perth, for his charitable endeavours).

Bina Chandra of Canberra and Dr. Srinivas Bolisetty of Sydney are featured in the Public Service Medal (PSM) list. Architect and urban designer Bina Chandra has served in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) overseeing the design, construction and maintenance of Australia’s diplomatic missions around the world. Paediatrician Dr. Bolisetty is a specialist neonatologist and head of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Royal Hospital for Women, Randwick.

A total of 830 individuals are listed in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours – 581 in the Order of Australia (General Division). These include 14 AC honours, 31 AOs, 123 AMs and 413 OAMs. Indian-Australians Kings Birthday 2025

The largest number of felicitations make up the category Contributions to Community – 267 in total (168 males and 101 females).

Recipients will be invested with their awards in coming months, either by the Governor-General at Government House in Canberra, or by the State Governors or Administrator of the Northern Territory.

