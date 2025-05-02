Sikh community disgusted by speeding driver’s turban claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“I’m disgusted by this person bringing the turban into disrepute.”

Amar Singh, founder of Turbans 4 Australia and 2023’s Australian Local Hero of the Year, didn’t hold back in his reaction to recent courtroom claims by a convicted killer driver in South Australia.

"The turban is a highly respected article of faith for not only Sikhs but several other cultures, and this person's attempt to bring that into his defence is condemned by me and Sikhs with full force," Amar Singh said.

The comments came after 24-year-old Bhupinder Singh pleaded guilty to causing the death of Christine Sandford in a high-speed crash last year. He was reportedly driving between 150–161 km/h when he slammed into Sandford’s car, killing her. During sentencing submissions, his lawyer claimed that Bhupinder was too shocked to help the dying woman—likening his disorientation to being “naked in public” because his turban had fallen off during the impact.

The defence argument, as reported by 7News, quickly sparked backlash. On Facebook, several users commented under the 7News post, rejecting the explanation as a “pathetic excuse” and accusing the defendant of “hiding behind religion.”

Another community leader who wished to remain anonymous provided a different perspective saying, “I’m not defending the accused, and he should face the full force of law for his actions. However, the significance of the turban in Sikhism is understood differently by different people and this is not fully comprehended by non-Sikhs. Depending on the teachings and circumstances they’re exposed to, some individuals may genuinely feel exposed when their turban is removed.”

Amar Singh sought to clarify the values the turban represents, pointing to a long tradition of Sikhs using the turban as a tool for service, not shame. “The turban stands for equality, justice and helping others. For this person to use his turban as a way out of his own troubles is not acceptable. A big part of Sikhism is helping others,” he emphasised. “Even if your turban is off, nothing stops you from helping someone in need.”

The defence’s claim also contrasts with previous well-publicised instances where Sikhs have removed their turbans to assist others in emergencies. In 2015, a Sikh man in New Zealand (dubbed “Sikh Samaritan” by the media) removed his turban to help a bleeding child after a road accident, an act that was widely praised. Similarly, in 2019, a young Sikh man in Kashmir used his turban to save the life of a seriously injured woman.

Amar Singh called the legal strategy a distortion of Sikh values. "These are people who malign faith for personal benefit, and that is not okay. Whatever their individual actions are, they need to own up to them," he said.

This isn’t the first time a religious or cultural identity has been invoked to divert public scrutiny in a criminal case. Convicted serial rapist and former community leader Balesh Dhankhar successfully suppressed media reporting on his heinous crimes for nearly four years, partly by citing culturally motivated violence from his caste if the charges were made public. The court eventually lifted the suppression order – but the delay prevented broader public scrutiny of the systemic abuse of his position of trust. For many, these incidents expose how religious and cultural identity can be strategically misused to deflect accountability.

Amar Singh is concerned that Bhupinder’s courtroom defence could deepen mistrust towards Australia’s Sikh population. “I already see a huge backlash against the Sikh identity, and I would urge this person to retract his statement and apologise to the wider Sikh community,” he said.

He urged Australians not to generalise. “I want to urge everyone not to judge other Sikhs or faith communities based on the actions or comments of one person. As we know, this person is facing court – he will say anything to help himself. He should have offered help. I’m really appalled by his comments.”

The outrage expressed by Sikh Australians reflects a broader concern: that marginalised groups are often held to account collectively and the misdeeds of some may have an outsized impact on the whole group, feeding into fears and prejudices. Amar Singh’s firm stance is a call for fairness and truth – both in the courts and in the media.

As the legal proceedings continue, one message resounds clearly from the Sikh community: the turban is not a shield for wrongdoing – it is a banner of honour, dignity, and service.

