IT professional, fire volunteer: Karthick Thanigaimani

It’s just another busy Monday for Melbourne-based database architect Karthick Thanigaimani. He has been juggling office meetings, presentations and managing multiple teams and initiatives for different customers at his multi-national employer. It’s been raining non-stop since morning, and by mid-afternoon, Karthick gets the day-altering call. He needs to log off from his job to join fellow volunteers at Country Fire Authority (CFA) in responding to calls about house fires and other emergencies that have been coming in thick and fast because of the storm. A quick message to his line manager requesting for time-off, and another avatar of Karthick emerges.

While his professional commitments always come first, it’s the volunteering opportunities as a first-line responder with the Country Fire Authority and the State Emergency Services of Victoria that give Karthick the most ‘job’ satisfaction. He gets to help fellow members of the community and be out and about meeting people and responding to calls for help.

Karthick loves being a volunteer. It’s no wonder he has been doing this for the last decade or so, and has inspired not only his children, but also some of his friends to take up volunteering. He is quick to share credit with his wife and employer too. “My wife is a great support. She is also a part of the fire brigade. My employer Cognizant and my line managers have been very supportive and have allowed me to take time off work to perform my volunteering duties,” he says.

In September this year, he participated in the annual Melbourne Firefighter Climb – climbing up 28 floors carrying close to 25kg of kit. He utilised the opportunity to spread awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health, besides raising funds for Lifeline, Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and 000Foundation.

Describing his experience, Karthick said, “This was my eighth year participating. The challenge is in climbing up all those floors with the weight of our overalls and the breathing apparatus. It was not too hard for me as I have been training for it regularly.” Karthick expressed far greater satisfaction with being able to contribute meaningfully to worthy causes through the event.

“I have acquired all my fire-fighting skills and learnt to become an emergency first responder in my time living in Australia. I believe it is important to contribute to the community, especially for us as being migrants. I do it purely to help people. I am also a Justice of Peace and Australian Mental Health Ambassador.”

Karthick Thanigaimani is passionate about mental health and PTSD. “I have been able to positively contribute to helping a few people emerge out of their mental health challenge.”

He recalls the bushfire season of 2019-2020. “That was a particularly terrible year for bushfires. I was a part of the Bushfire Strike team and took considerable time off from work in the peak summer months to tackle the bushfires.” Karthick Thanigaimani

In his time volunteering, he recalls particularly terrible scenes he has had to encounter. “Along with my team, we have pulled people out of burning cars and I have tackled some very serious house fires and bushfires,” he says.

“In moments of such disasters, most people run away from the scenes. However, we go into them to help people, and for that the victims are always truly appreciative,” Karthick says.

Karthick is also urging everyone to prepare for the oncoming bushfire season.

“It’s expected to be quite bad this year. Clean your roof gutters, remove all debris around your homes, and have an emergency plan ready,” he advises.

He also urges community members to follow advice from the CFA regarding appropriate actions on days of total fire bans. Karthick Thanigaimani

