India’s Princepal Singh signs with NBA G League

Indian basketball player Princepal Singh has signed to play in the NBA G League next season. He is the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the NBA G League and first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract.

As per the announcement by League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Singh will now train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League,” said Abdur-Rahim. “We’ve long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we’re excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league.”

Singh joined The NBA Academy India, an elite basketball training center in Delhi, in 2017. He was one of the top prospects from throughout India, as part of the academy’s inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program.

In November 2018, Singh transitioned to The NBA Global Academy in Canberra, where he continued his development before graduating this spring.

“We are very proud of Princepal, who has worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity as he continues to be a trailblazer for the NBA Academy program and basketball in India,” said NBA Vice President, Head of International Basketball Development Troy Justice.

“Playing in the NBA G League alongside some of the most talented up-and-coming players and under the tutelage of head coach Brian Shaw will allow Princepal to build on the foundation and framework he developed under an incredible staff of NBA Academy coaches in India and Australia over the last several years.”

Throughout his time in the NBA Academy program, Singh participated in several high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018 and the NBA Global Camp 2018. He also represented India in international competitions as part of the Indian Men’s Senior National Team.

