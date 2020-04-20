Indian Railways provides medicines, meals amidst lockdown

Instead of passengers, Indian trains are now filled with medicines, masks, and food kits.

Even though the Indian Railways have suspended passenger, mail and express train services, it has transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items and served meals to over 10 lakh needy people during the nationwide lockdown.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said the national transporter has been ensuring seamless transportation of medical items on priority during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19.

“Indian Railways continues to deliver medicines, masks, hospital items and other medical commodities through its timetabled parcel services to strengthen Government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of corona virus in the country,” he said.

The Western Railway has transported 328.84 tonnes of medical items and Northern Railway transported 399.71 tonnes of medical items since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. The national transporter is running only freight and special parcel trains to ensure supply of essential supply across the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that it has served meals to over 10 lakh needy people across the country.

“Till today, we have served meals to over 10 lakh people across the country prepared at our base kitchens and through various NGOs,” said IRCTC spokesperson Sidharth Singh.

The IRCTC will continue to supply approximately 62,990 meals (including nearly 8,000 meals at night time) to the needy at 29 locations across the country.

Singh said that the IRCTC has been distributing foods at over 29 locations across the country, including remote places in northeast India.

IANS

