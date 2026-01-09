Indian Link’s Indo-Oz Calendar 2026

If you would like a large image of the Indian Link Calendar 2026 to print, you can download the high resolution from here. Cut out and keep this calendar of both Indian and Australian holidays and observance for the year 2026.
JANUARY 2026
1 New Year’s Day
3 Hazrat Ali’s birthday
13 Lohri
14 Makar Sankranti/ Magh Bihu
15 Pongal
23 Vasant Panchami
26 Australia Day
26 Republic Day
FEBRUARY 2026
1 Guru Ravidas Jayanti
14 Valentine’s Day
15 Mahashivratri
18 Ramadan Begins
19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
MARCH 2026
2 Labour Day (WA)
3 Jewish Holiday Purim
3 Holika Dahan
4 Holi
8 International Women’s Day
9 Commonwealth Day; Adelaide Cup Day (SA); Canberra Day (ACT); Eight Hours Day (Tas); Labour Day (Vic)
19 Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padva/Ugadi/Cheti Chand/Ramadan begins
20 Jamat-Ul-Vida
21 Id-Ul-Fitr
26 Ram Navami
31 Mahavir Jayanti
APRIL 2026
2 Daylight saving ends
3 Good Friday
5 Easter Sunday
6 Easter Monday
15 Yom Hashoah
14 Vishu/Vaisakhi/Meshadi
15 Poila Boishak/Bahag Bihu
25 ANZAC Day
26 Public Holiday (WA)
MAY 2026
1 May Day
1 Buddha Purnima
4 Labour Day (QLD)
4 May Day (NT)
9 Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
10 Mother’s Day
22 Jewish Holiday Shavuot
27 Eid-Al-Adha
JUNE 2026
1 Reconciliation Day (ACT)
1 WA Day (WA)
8 King’s Birthday (All except WA and QLD)
26 Muharram / Ashura
JULY 2026
16 Rath Yatra
AUGUST 2026
3 Picnic Day (NT)
15 Independence Day
15 Parsi New Year
26 Milad- un- Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)
26 Onam
28 Raksha Bandhan
SEPTEMBER 2026
6 Father’s Day
4 Janmashtami (Vaishnava)
12 Jewish Holiday Rosh Hashanah
14 Ganesh Chaturthi
21 Jewish Holiday Yom Kippur
26 King’s Birthday (WA)
26 Jewish Holiday Sukkot
OCTOBER 2026
1 Daylight Saving begins
2 Gandhi Jayanti
4 Jewish Holiday Simchat Torah
5 Labour Day (NSW, ACT, SA)
5 King’s Birthday (QLD)
20 Vijay Dashami/Dussehra
26 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
29 Karvachauth
31 Halloween
NOVEMBER 2026
2 Recreation Day (Tas)
3 Melbourne Cup Day
11 Remembrance Day
8 Diwali
11 Bhai Dooj
15 Chhath Puja
24 Guru Nanak Jayanti
DECEMBER 2026
5 Hanukkah
23 Hazrat Ali’s birthday
24 Christmas Eve
25 Christmas
26 Boxing Day
28 Public Holiday
31 New Year’s Eve
Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed in the Indian Link Calendar 2026 are predominantly from Government of India sources but also from others. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.
Also, find out about Indian community events taking place around the year from Indian Link’s What’s On page
Illustrations by: Torrsha Sen