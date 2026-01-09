Indian Link’s Indo-Oz Calendar 2026

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you would like a large image of the Indian Link Calendar 2026 to print, you can download the high resolution from here. Cut out and keep this calendar of both Indian and Australian holidays and observance for the year 2026.

JANUARY 2026

1 New Year’s Day

3 Hazrat Ali’s birthday

13 Lohri

14 Makar Sankranti/ Magh Bihu

15 Pongal

23 Vasant Panchami

26 Australia Day

26 Republic Day

FEBRUARY 2026

1 Guru Ravidas Jayanti

14 Valentine’s Day

15 Mahashivratri

18 Ramadan Begins

19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

MARCH 2026

2 Labour Day (WA)

3 Jewish Holiday Purim

3 Holika Dahan

4 Holi

8 International Women’s Day

9 Commonwealth Day; Adelaide Cup Day (SA); Canberra Day (ACT); Eight Hours Day (Tas); Labour Day (Vic)

19 Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padva/Ugadi/Cheti Chand/Ramadan begins

20 Jamat-Ul-Vida

21 Id-Ul-Fitr

26 Ram Navami

31 Mahavir Jayanti

APRIL 2026

2 Daylight saving ends

3 Good Friday

5 Easter Sunday

6 Easter Monday

15 Yom Hashoah

14 Vishu/Vaisakhi/Meshadi

15 Poila Boishak/Bahag Bihu

25 ANZAC Day

26 Public Holiday (WA)

MAY 2026

1 May Day

1 Buddha Purnima

4 Labour Day (QLD)

4 May Day (NT)

9 Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

10 Mother’s Day

22 Jewish Holiday Shavuot

27 Eid-Al-Adha

JUNE 2026

1 Reconciliation Day (ACT)

1 WA Day (WA)

8 King’s Birthday (All except WA and QLD)

26 Muharram / Ashura

JULY 2026

16 Rath Yatra

AUGUST 2026

3 Picnic Day (NT)

15 Independence Day

15 Parsi New Year

26 Milad- un- Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)

26 Onam

28 Raksha Bandhan

SEPTEMBER 2026

6 Father’s Day

4 Janmashtami (Vaishnava)

12 Jewish Holiday Rosh Hashanah

14 Ganesh Chaturthi

21 Jewish Holiday Yom Kippur

26 King’s Birthday (WA)

26 Jewish Holiday Sukkot

OCTOBER 2026

1 Daylight Saving begins

2 Gandhi Jayanti

4 Jewish Holiday Simchat Torah

5 Labour Day (NSW, ACT, SA)

5 King’s Birthday (QLD)

20 Vijay Dashami/Dussehra

26 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

29 Karvachauth

31 Halloween

NOVEMBER 2026

2 Recreation Day (Tas)

3 Melbourne Cup Day

11 Remembrance Day

8 Diwali

11 Bhai Dooj

15 Chhath Puja

24 Guru Nanak Jayanti

DECEMBER 2026

5 Hanukkah

23 Hazrat Ali’s birthday

24 Christmas Eve

25 Christmas

26 Boxing Day

28 Public Holiday

31 New Year’s Eve

Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed in the Indian Link Calendar 2026 are predominantly from Government of India sources but also from others. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.

Illustrations by: Torrsha Sen