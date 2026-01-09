What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomeIndia in Australia
Indian Link
Indian Link

Indian Link’s Indo-Oz Calendar 2026

Here's our handy calendar for all the Indian and Oz holidays coming up this year.

Indian Link Calendar 2026
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

If you would like a large image of the Indian Link Calendar 2026 to print, you can download the high resolution from here. Cut out and keep this calendar of both Indian and Australian holidays and observance for the year 2026.

 

JANUARY 2026

Indian Link Calendar 2026

1 New Year’s Day

3 Hazrat Ali’s birthday

13 Lohri

14 Makar Sankranti/ Magh Bihu

15 Pongal
23 Vasant Panchami

26 Australia Day

26 Republic Day

 

FEBRUARY 2026

 

1 Guru Ravidas Jayanti

14 Valentine’s Day

15 Mahashivratri

18 Ramadan Begins

19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

 

MARCH 2026

Indian Link Calendar 20262 Labour Day (WA)

3 Jewish Holiday Purim

3 Holika Dahan

4 Holi

8 International Women’s Day

9 Commonwealth Day; Adelaide Cup Day (SA); Canberra Day (ACT); Eight Hours Day (Tas); Labour Day (Vic)

19 Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padva/Ugadi/Cheti Chand/Ramadan begins

20 Jamat-Ul-Vida

21 Id-Ul-Fitr

26 Ram Navami

31 Mahavir Jayanti

APRIL 2026

Indian Link Calendar 2026

2 Daylight saving ends

3 Good Friday

5 Easter Sunday

6 Easter Monday

15 Yom Hashoah

14 Vishu/Vaisakhi/Meshadi

15 Poila Boishak/Bahag Bihu

25 ANZAC Day

26 Public Holiday (WA)

MAY 2026

Indian Link Calendar 2026

1 May Day

1 Buddha Purnima

4 Labour Day (QLD)
4 May Day (NT)

9 Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

10 Mother’s Day

22 Jewish Holiday Shavuot

27 Eid-Al-Adha

JUNE 2026

1 Reconciliation Day (ACT)

1 WA Day (WA)

8 King’s Birthday (All except WA and QLD)

26 Muharram / Ashura

JULY 2026

16 Rath Yatra

AUGUST 2026

3 Picnic Day (NT)

15 Independence Day

15 Parsi New Year

26 Milad- un- Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)

26 Onam

28 Raksha Bandhan

 

SEPTEMBER 2026

6 Father’s Day

4 Janmashtami (Vaishnava)

12 Jewish Holiday Rosh Hashanah

14 Ganesh Chaturthi

21 Jewish Holiday Yom Kippur

26 King’s Birthday (WA)

26 Jewish Holiday Sukkot

OCTOBER 2026

1 Daylight Saving begins

2 Gandhi Jayanti

4 Jewish Holiday Simchat Torah

5 Labour Day (NSW, ACT, SA)

5 King’s Birthday (QLD)

20 Vijay Dashami/Dussehra
26 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

29 Karvachauth

31 Halloween

 

NOVEMBER 2026

2 Recreation Day (Tas)

3 Melbourne Cup Day

11 Remembrance Day

8 Diwali

11 Bhai Dooj

15 Chhath Puja

24 Guru Nanak Jayanti

DECEMBER 2026

5 Hanukkah

23 Hazrat Ali’s birthday

24 Christmas Eve

25 Christmas

26 Boxing Day

28 Public Holiday

31 New Year’s Eve

 

 

Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed in the Indian Link Calendar 2026 are predominantly from Government of India sources but also from others. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.

 

Also, find out about Indian community events taking place around the year from Indian Link’s What’s On page

 

Illustrations by: Torrsha Sen 

Indian Link
Indian Link

What's On

View Calendar

Related Articles

Indian Link empowers and elevates the South Asian community in Australia, by telling their stories and unpacking their experiences in a nuanced and unbiased manner.

Company

Categories

Latest Articles

© Indian Link Media Group. All rights reserved. Level 25/259 George St, Sydney

Latest Issue
Radio
What's On
Open App