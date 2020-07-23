Last day to register – hurry, get your entry in

If you’ve always fancied yourself as a singer, then Indian Link Radio’s Super Singer Contest is still open.

Perhaps you’ve taken to the community page many times before; perhaps you prefer the privacy of your bathroom.

Either way, Indian Link is now giving you the option to strut your stuff, in a digital singing contest – and win cash prizes!

So get in there, and show us what you’re made of!



To register, send in an audio or video to us at radio@indianlink.com.au

“We have received entries not only from across Australia but also from India, US, Canada, and the Philippines,” Ekta Sharma, who devised the contest as Head of Indian Link Radio, reveals.

Entries close midnight tonight.

The following stages will are announced:

ROUND ONE: Sun 26 July | Kisme Kitna Hai Dum

The top ten entries will perform live on Indian Link Radio in a segment embedded within popular presenter Sagar Mehrotra’s show Sunday Matinee. They will sing to karaoke, or with an

instrument accompanying.

Listeners will be able to vote for their contestants on the Indian Link website www.indianlink.com.au until 31 July

Top five will move on to Round Two.

ROUND TWO: Sun 9 Aug | Judges’ Round

The participants will sing from a list of songs set by our three esteemed judges – Dr Madhvi Mohindra of Sydney’s Elegant Creations, Radhey Shyam Gupta OAM of Melbourne’s Sharda

Kala Kendra, and well-known Melbourne-based singer Uday Bagri. The judges will provide feedback to the contestants.

Two finalists will move on to the last round.

FINAL ROUND: Sat 15 Aug

All will be revealed shortly!!

Read also: Kahaniyon Ka Shaher: The magical world of storytelling