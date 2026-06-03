Indian karting sensation Atiqa Mir secures dominant victory in Greece

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Indian karting prodigy Atiqa Mir has added another milestone to her rapidly growing résumé, securing a dominant pole-to-flag victory at Round 2 of the Champions of the Future Academy Program in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The 11-year-old racer from Jammu and Kashmir topped qualifying, won both heat races and then converted pole position into victory in the final, completing a clean sweep of the weekend in the OK-NJ category. In doing so, she became only the third driver in the history of the series to win qualifying, the heats and the final in a single round.

Mir set the tone early by clocking a record lap time of 56.77 seconds during qualifying and maintained her advantage throughout the event, leading from the front against an international field of young drivers.

“It is such a difficult and physical track and I managed to win all the races. I was very emotional when the National Anthem played and there is no better feeling for me than that,” Mir said after the victory.

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The result marks the latest achievement in what has been a breakthrough year for the young racer, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest motorsport prospects.

Atiqa Mir: India’s Rising Karting Champion

Born in Srinagar and raised in Dubai, Mir has steadily built a reputation on the European karting circuit. Earlier this year, she became the first Indian driver to receive backing from the Formula 1 Academy development programme, a significant endorsement for a driver still in the early stages of her career.

Atiqa Mir Karting Champion has also continued to impress against older and more experienced competitors. In May, Mir made her debut in the FIA European Karting Championship in Valencia, widely regarded as one of the highest levels of karting competition. Competing as a wildcard entrant in a category featuring drivers aged 12 to 14, she finished sixth in one of the races and recorded the fastest lap in another.

Earlier in the season, Mir also made headlines in Italy during her debut in the WSK Super Master Series, becoming the first Indian to qualify second in the highly competitive OKNJ category. Despite mechanical issues affecting her final result, her pace throughout the weekend drew attention across the paddock.

Her latest success in Greece further strengthens her standing as one of the most promising young racers in international karting and comes at a time when Indian representation in global motorsport remains limited.

While India has produced drivers who have competed at the highest levels of racing, opportunities for young racers, particularly girls, remain scarce. Mir’s performances in Europe are therefore being closely watched by motorsport observers, with many viewing her as a potential future standard-bearer for Indian racing.

For now, however, the focus remains on the next race. And if recent results are any indication, Atiqa Mir is quickly establishing herself as a name to watch on the international karting circuit.

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