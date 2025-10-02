Indian films and series releasing in October 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s October, and with it comes a firecracker lineup of Indian cinema releases. From star-studded films to vampire romances and zombie comedies, the big screen is offering a little something for every kind of moviegoer this festive season. So, mark your calendars, and grab that popcorn! Indian films in October 2025

Idly Kadai (In cinemas)

Dhanush’s latest Tamil language film Idly Kadai (Idli Kottu in Telugu), serves up family, food, and drama. Playing a wealthy hotelier, Dhanush (who also produces and directs) is shaken when a young idli vendor steals the spotlight; the real twist comes when the vendor is revealed to be his long-lost son. Packed with emotions, surprises, and plenty of idlis, Idly Kadai blends heart and chaos with Dhanush’s signature charm.

Releasing 1 October

Kantara: A legend Chapter 1 (In cinemas)

Rishab Shetty returns both in front of and behind the camera for this much-anticipated prequel to the original 2022 sensation. With elements of folklore, this dives even deeper into the mythology that made the first film a phenomenon. A must-watch for lovers of powerful storytelling, it comes to you in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, English, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam. Indian films in October 2025

Releasing 2 October

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (In cinemas)

If you’re in a mood to watch a rom-com this festival season then this one should be your pick. it has Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor bringing you love, laughs, and just the right amount of sanskaar. Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, this is perfect for a family outing or a light-hearted festive watch.

Releasing 2 Oct

Nikka Zaildar 4 (In cinemas)

Nikka, a simple village guy, falls head over heels for Angel Preet, a stunning city girl. Ready to win her heart and get his traditional grandma Bebe’s blessing he dives into a mission full of love and challenges. They tie the knot, but just when things seem perfect, a shocking secret shakes up their world, turning their fairytale into a wild Punjabi ride packed with drama, twists, and surprises.

Releasing 2 October

Search: The Naina Murder Case (Jio Hotstar)

Starring the always-amazing Konkona Sen Sharma and directed by Rohan Sippy, this six-episode thriller follows a murder case full of twists, secrets, and surprises. It’s based on a hit Danish show from 2007 but with a desi twist, of course. If you’re into crime, drama, and smart detectives who don’t miss a thing, this one’s made for your watchlist!

Releasing 10 October 2025

Go Goa Gone 2 (In cinemas)

After a 12-year wait, the film returns with full desi flavour – with Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das and Kunal Khemu. Directed by Raj & DK, this cult-favourite sequel promises even more hilarious chaos, complete bedlam! If you’re a fan of Saif’s comic timing, this is your mid-month pick. Indian films in October 2025

Releasing 15 Oct

Soulmates (to be released on streaming platform)

Vijay Raaz is an auto driver here, zooming through the streets like a pro racer, on a mission to help a tourist catch her train. Do they make it? What follows is a heartwarming and sometimes hilarious journey across India, where friendship, dreams, and destiny all come into play. With Vijay Raaz (of Delhi Belly and Stree fame) bringing his magic once again, this drama-romance is shaping up to be a feel-good story about unexpected connections and life’s beautiful surprises.

Releasing 17 October

Thamma (In cinemas)

Ayushmann Khurrana, in something this wild and spooky? Surprising! He’s a historian here, digging up the crazy mythological roots of Indian vampires. Flipping between today’s India and the ancient Vijayanagara empire, it serves up a mix of haunting vibes, lost love, hidden powers, and epic secrets. With a killer cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj, this Diwali release is already buzzing.

Releasing 21 October

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (In cinemas)

Here’s an emotional pick – with intensity. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa and directed by Milap Zaveri, this romantic drama says it all about love and obsession. Expect high drama, emotional turmoil, and the kind of love story that leaves a mark.

Releasing 21 October

Godday Godday Chaa 2 (In cinemas)

This Diwali, Ammy Virk returns with Godday Godday Chaa 2. In a lively Punjabi village, women take charge of the wedding celebrations while men hilariously fail at reclaiming their spot. What starts as a comic clash soon becomes a heart-warming tale of respect, teamwork, and breaking old traditions. After the first film’s National Award win, the sequel promises festive fun and feel-good vibes.

Releasing 21 October

Good Fortune (In cinemas) Directed by Aziz Ansari, Good Fortune is a story you’ve heard before: A poor man and rich man meet, they swap lives and then are changed for the better. But this film comes with a twist. The divine force that intervenes in their life, rather than being an all knowing being, is an inept angel played by Keanu Reeves. With a star-studded cast that includes Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer, you know you’re in for an hour and a half of laughs. Releasing 30 October 2025

Baahubali – The Epic (In cinemas)

Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? Time to find out all over again in epic style. This new edition brings together Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into one seamless, grand cinematic experience. For the first time, the two iconic chapters of this legendary saga are presented as a single epic narrative making it the ultimate way to relive the story of Mahendra Baahubali, Amarendra Baahubali, and the battle for Mahishmati. Will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil.

Releasing 31 October 2025

