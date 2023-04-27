Devotees can now make digital donations at Kedarnath temple

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Devotees visiting the Kedarnath temple will now be able to make donations using Paytm UPI or Wallet by scanning a Paytm QR code.

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the company which owns the leading digital payments brand Paytm, made the announcement this week.

Devotees from across India can now make donations at the holy temple, situated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, from the comfort of their homes through Paytm Super App.

The convenience of the QR code system will also be available for devotees outside of India wanting to make a donation. Eligible NRIs will simply need to download the Paytm Super App or use an active UPI ID to donate to the temple from wherever they may be.

“As the pioneer of QR and mobile payments in India, we have enabled digital donations at the doors of the Kedarnath temple, where devotees can scan the Paytm QR code at the shrine and pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet and more,” said a Paytm spokesperson.

“We remain committed towards driving financial inclusion by taking our innovative mobile payment solutions to every nook and corner of the country,” the spokesperson added.

Kedarnath shrine is the remotest pilgrimage spot in the Char Dham yatra and reopened its doors for the devotees on Tuesday.

