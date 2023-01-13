fbpx
India in Australia

UPI payments a welcome move for Australian NRIs

Soon, the inconvenience of having to use cash at the shops during their India visits will be a thing of the past for Australian NRIs

By Pawan Luthra
0
UPI has become the most popular way Indians transact online today (Source: Canva)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

In a welcome move, non-residents from 10 countries will be able to transact using the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system, which has taken much of the country by storm. Prevented earlier from using their overseas phone numbers to transact, now non-resident Indians from Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom can pay for items using their non-resident external or ordinary accounts (NRE and NRO accounts. An NRE account helps NRIs transfer foreign earnings to India, while an NRO account helps them manage the income earned in India.)  Experts have welcomed this development lauding the simplicity of the new arrangements saying that NRIs will just need to link their NRE and NRO accounts linked to their international SIM to UPI and use it like any other Indian UPI user for merchant payment as well as peer-to-peer payments.

If you’ve just returned from your India holiday, you may have experienced the inconvenience of having to use cash out at the shops. (Or become the butt of jokes as retailers stared at you for being ‘outdated’).

This inconvenience will now be a thing of the past.

UPI, a six-year-old payments network built by a coalition of banks, has become the most popular way Indians transact online today. The payments service fetches money directly from banks, removing the reliance on any intermediary. With its low cost of transaction, UPI payments such as PayTM are used by everyday vendors from juice sellers on the roadside to Uber drivers.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have however cautioned member banks to ensure such types of accounts are only allowed as per the extant FEMA regulations and adherence to the guidelines issued by the concerned regulatory departments of Reserve Bank of India.

Member banks also need to guarantee all the necessary Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) checks and compliance validation/account level validations are met.

This new move has been welcomed by NRIs as it eases the burden of carrying cash during their visits to India.

Read More: Sundar Pichai announces Google fund of almost $10bn towards digital India

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Temple vandalism shocks community
Next article
Hindi audiobooks: An easy way of rediscovering classics
Pawan Luthra
Pawan Luthra
Pawan is the publisher of Indian Link and is one of Indian Link's founders. He writes the Editorial section.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hindi Audio Book

Hindi audiobooks: An easy way of rediscovering classics

IANS - 0
  India, which has a long cultural history, is unique among nations in the world for its linguistic diversity. The third most spoken language in...
Melbourne Temple vandalism

Temple vandalism shocks community

Pawan Luthra - 0
  In an incident which has shocked the Indian community in Australia, Melbourne’s Mill Park BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was allegedly defaced by anti-India graffiti earlier...
Dr Anu Kumar

Indian-origin research scientist is helping Australia and India tackle environmental issues

Prutha Chakraborty - 0
  Increasing populations, expansion of urban areas, intensive agriculture, climate change, pollution and depleting natural water resources are the main drivers of water quality issues...
Medical professional using a mental health phone line

Multicultural mental health line launched in NSW

Suhayla Sharif - 0
  An Australian-first initiative, the NSW Government has launched a multicultural mental health phone line for diverse communities to access state-wide. If you’ve been hesitating to...
Dr Anju Aggarwal GP of the Year 2022

Dr Anju Aggarwal: GP of the Year 2022

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  "I’m a people person, and so I’m perfectly suited to my role as a general practitioner," laughs Anju Aggarwal. She was named GP of the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App