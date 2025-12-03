Vaccinating before India: What every family must know

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As the school holidays approach, thousands of Indian-Australian families will head to India to see relatives, attend weddings and reconnect with their roots. These trips brim with joy and nostalgia – yet every year I see the same pattern on their return: Australian-born children falling ill with infections that simple pre-travel preparation could have prevented.

Having trained and worked in both India and Australia, I've seen firsthand how different the two countries' health systems, hygiene levels and disease risks are. Australian-raised children, protected by clean water, strong sanitation and comprehensive vaccinations, have never encountered many infections still common in India – making them far more vulnerable, even on short visits.

Why Australian-born children get sick more easily in India

When families travel as “visiting relatives,” their experience differs from tourists. They stay in local homes, eat food made with local water, join crowded weddings and bazaars, and often visit rural areas. These rich cultural moments also bring exposure to bacteria, viruses and parasites unfamiliar to Australian-born children.

Even adults who once lived in India lose natural immunity after years in Australia, and children here have almost none – which is why they fall ill more easily. Even a two-week stay can be enough to pick up infections through food, water, environmental changes or mosquito bites.

Real stories from my clinic

One case that stays with me is that of eight-year-old Ravi, who returned from India with vomiting, fever and severe abdominal pain. When I saw him, he was jaundiced and dehydrated. He had Hepatitis A, an infection spread through contaminated food or water. He spent a full week in hospital, and his family’s happy holiday turned into a frightening ordeal.

Another Melbourne family travelled to Punjab for several weddings, but within days their six-year-old developed severe diarrhoea, cramps and fever. He was hospitalised and diagnosed with amoebic colitis — a parasite linked to unsafe water and raw foods — and later, acute hepatitis. Instead of celebrating, the family spent most of their trip in a hospital ward.

I also treated a teenage girl who became unwell after returning from Mumbai with persistent fever and exhaustion. She had typhoid, a serious bacterial infection still common in South Asia. Her recovery took weeks and disrupted her entire school term.

These cases repeat every year. The sad part? Many of these illnesses are preventable.

When should families seek medical advice?

I advise families to visit their GP or travel health clinic six to twelve weeks before travelling. This gives time to plan vaccination needs, especially vaccines that require more than one dose, and allows the body to build proper immunity. Some vaccines need spacing, and this timeline gives enough flexibility.

For young children who may need the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis, it is better to seek advice even earlier — ideally three to four months before travel — because this vaccine is only available in specific clinics with waiting lists.

Understanding the vaccinations and prevention needed for India

Routine childhood vaccines – measles, whooping cough, polio and chickenpox – must be fully up to date before travel. Because measles is still common globally, infants as young as six months can safely receive an early measles vaccine for protection.

For India, Hepatitis A and Typhoid are especially important, as both relate to food and water safety. These illnesses are common on the subcontinent, and vaccination significantly reduces the risk of severe disease. Hepatitis A can be given from one year of age and typhoid from two.

Depending on your destination, length of stay and planned activities, doctors may also discuss Hepatitis B, Rabies, Japanese Encephalitis or BCG for young children – particularly for rural visits, long stays or frequent trips.

Malaria prevention matters in some regions, especially rural or monsoon areas. Medication may be recommended, and mosquito protection (repellent, nets, long sleeves) is essential.

Parents should also know that some vaccines can be given earlier than usual for travel. Early measles or chickenpox doses are safe and offer temporary protection, without replacing routine Australian vaccinations.

Accessing travel vaccinations

Most travel vaccines can be arranged through your GP or a specialised travel clinic. Some pharmacies also provide certain travel vaccines. If vaccines such as BCG or Rabies are needed, your GP may refer you to specific clinics with trained staff. India does not require yellow fever vaccination for entry, so don't worry about this unless travelling via a yellow-fever-affected country.

Staying healthy while in India

Even with vaccination, basic precautions are crucial. Children should drink only bottled or boiled water, avoid raw cut fruits or salads from street vendors, and eat freshly cooked food. Mosquito avoidance is important in many regions. Families should be careful around stray animals, as dog bites are a major issue in India. And finally, travel insurance is essential, especially when travelling with children.

A final message as a paediatrician

India is vibrant, emotional and unforgettable, a place every Indian-Australian child should experience. Yet, a little preparation can save families from distress and hospital stays. A quick doctor's visit, timely vaccinations and a few sensible precautions can help ensure your holiday is full of joy, not illness.

This season, travel smart, stay healthy and enjoy a safe journey.

