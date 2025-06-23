India launches Rugby Premier League

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As the British Lions rugby team landed in Australia for their 12 yearly overseas tour, India took a historic leap into the global rugby arena this week with the official launch of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at Mumbai’s Andheri Sports Complex.

More than just a new sporting competition, the RPL represents a transformative moment for India — combining professional sport, international diplomacy, and grassroots development into a powerful new initiative.

The RPL is India’s first professional rugby league, bringing the fast-paced energy of Rugby Sevens to audiences across the country. Backed by Rugby India and its President, actor-turned-sports administrator Rahul Bose, the league aims to popularise the sport at every level — from elite athletes to schoolyards in rural India.

“This has been years in the making,” said Bose. “We studied every sports league in the country — what worked and what didn’t — before creating a model that’s sustainable and inclusive. The RPL is designed to elevate the sport and empower the next generation.”

One of the standout stories from the RPL’s debut season is the Chennai Bulls, owned by Australian-Indian firm AvidSys Group. They seem to be strong title contenders while also representing a broader mission: deepening Australia–India ties through sport.

“This is more than a game. It’s a shared vision,” said Monika Sharma, Bulls investor and team owner. “By building infrastructure and investing in local talent, we’re creating long-term impact, not just headlines.”

The Bulls’ journey is being closely watched by Australian officials. Paul Murphy, Australian Consul General in Mumbai, praised the initiative as a “model for sports diplomacy in action,” citing the team’s success and the collaboration behind it.

Facilitating this cross-border sporting alliance is Newland Global Group (NGG), a leading Australia–India advisory firm. NGG has played a key role in bringing together stakeholders and aligning strategic goals with grassroots delivery.

“This is what meaningful soft power looks like,” said Dipen Rughani, NGG CEO. “We’re not just investing in sport — we’re investing in youth, connection, and the future of both nations.”

As rugby takes root in India, the Rugby Premier League is poised to become a symbol of what’s possible when vision, investment, and diplomacy unite.

