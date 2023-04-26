fbpx
India in Australia

Ratan Tata conferred honorary Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and former Chairman of Tata Group received Australia’s highest civilian honour on Saturday.

By Lakshmi Ganapathy
0
Ratan Tata and the Hon Barry O'Farrell AO stand for a picture.
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Prominent Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has received an honorary appointment to Australia’s highest civilian award, the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), for significant contributions to Australia-India relations.

Announced on 17th March, Australia’s High Commissioner to India The Hon Barry O’Farrell AO shared photographs of the conferral ceremony via Twitter on Saturday.

Tata was conferred the honour for his “distinguished service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship, particularly to trade, investment and philanthropy”, according to the citation from the Office of the Governor General.

Introduced in 1980, Honorary appointments in the Order of Australia recognise those who are not Australian citizens but have made significant contributions to life in Australia.

Other South Asian recipients include Mitu Bhowmick Lange, founder of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Christopher Weeramantry, former Vice-President of the International Court of Justice and Amit Dasgupta, former Indian diplomat.

SEE ALSO: Mitu Bhowmick Lange in conversation with Pawan Luthra

An influential voice on deeper trade ties between Australia and India, Ratan Tata advocated for the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was finalised in 2022.

He is the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and former Chairman of Tata Group, whose affiliated companies include Air India, Tata Steel and Tata Motors. Tata’s work spans a broad range of sectors, including energy, hospitality, education, and technology, and his influence is felt internationally.

Significantly, the Tata family trust fund numerous scholarships which have allowed Indian students to pursue study overseas, including the J. N. Tata Endowment, established in 1892, and the Lady Meherbai D Tata Education Trust Scholarship for female Masters students.

Ratan Tata is conferred the medal by Hon Barry O'Farrell AO
Ratan Tata receiving his medal from the Hon Barry O’Farrell AO. (Source: Twitter)

IT and business services organisation Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also been based in Australia since 1998 and employ 17,000 staff and associates, the largest number of Australians in any Indian company.

Recently, TCS announced it would offer pro-bono IT services to six Australian not-for-profits, including the Australian Indigenous Leadership Centre, HeartKids Australia and The Penguin Foundation.

Ratan Tata previously received a Doctor of Business honoris causa from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in 2012, and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, in 2008.

READ ALSO: Amit Dasgupta appointed Member in the Order of Australia

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Playing (and painting) the ukelele: Tamanna Kaul
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy is an emerging journalist and theatre-maker based in Melbourne.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App