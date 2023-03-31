Indian Australian events in April: Where to be in your community

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Indian Australians better clear their calendars this April for an amazing line-up of community events to cure the work week blues.

From rib-tickling comedy festivals to musical acts to soothe the soul, don’t miss your chance to be in the audience of some incredible shows.

Even as the weather starts to cool down around the country, live acts around Australia are just beginning their warmup.

Check out our What's On listings for details of these and other events this month.

Oh, and if we’ve missed your event, drop us a line on editor@indianlink.com.au – we’ll be happy to add it here.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

April may be the month of comedy festivals, but there‘s one act not to miss beforehand. After making waves across the country in March, controversial comedian Kunal Kamra is making one last stop in Sydney early this month to end his whirlwind Australian tour. Make sure you catch him before he drops his mic!

Now roll up, roll up for the Melbourne Comedy Festival!

Australia’s biggest celebration of its roaring comedy scene, the festival has already started bringing big names together in the industry, both homegrown and visiting.

The beloved Aussie heartstopper Dilruk Jayasinha is set to take the stage for a mammoth 22 shows over the next month, so you have no reason not to see him. Funny girl Guneet Kaur, a RAW Comedy National Finalist, promises to be in her comic element as she makes her solo hour debut at the festival.

For those wanting the desi dhamaka of the Indian stand-up scene, Sonali Thakkar and Anirban Dasgupta have made their way down under. Featuring as part of the Best of Comedy Zone Asia line-up, prepare for a night of endless entertainment that will leave you in stitches.

Sydney-wallahs, if you’re hit with FOMO, don’t fret – April is also bringing you enough comics to fix any broken funny bones.

The Sydney Comedy Festival promises to bring you some of the best stand-ups in the scene.

After wrapping up at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, globally renowned funny man Daniel Fernandes is bringing his solo show Infernal to Sydney. Sandeep Totlani is the Queensland comedian also promising laughs as he delves into the ups and downs of Brown Privilege. For a bit more sass and sparkle, check out iconic drag comedian Kumar as she takes the stage with her show Kumarsutra.

STARDUST AND SPARKLE

When it comes to musical acts bringing their melodies to Aussie audiences, two desi diamonds will be heading down under.

Padma Shri Hariharan will be performing in Sydney and Melbourne with both Hindi and Tamil shows for audiences to enjoy. Joined by his son Karthik who will be making his stage debut in Australia, fans will be able to experience an unforgettable evening with a maestro and his melodies. Time to refresh your memory of the lyrics to Yun Hi Chala Chal, Tu Hi Re, Chanda Re, Jonka Hawa Ka…. the list goes on!

Fans of the classics, a spectacular tour celebrating the evergreen composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal is in store for you. Bringing to Australia legends of the industry, including Pyarelal himself, Sydney and Melbourne will be treated to the likes of Kavita Krishnamurti, Amit Kumar, Sudesh Bhosle and many more for a night to remember. Seems like a retro rewind is a must on the agenda for this April.

However, if you want to switch out the melodies for mindfulness, you’re in luck this month.

Life coach and author guru Jay Shetty is touring across Australia with a 90-minute experience rooted in reminding us why Love Rules. Join Jay on a journey as he immerses audiences in meditation, demonstrations and experiments designed to be unlike any other.

THE COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

The Indian-Australian community has some performing arts gems that will need to be seen to be believed this April.

In Sydney, Baithak 2 is your chance to soothe your soul as an array of Sydney-based folk and Sufi musicians perform for you baithak-style. This may be the perfect opportunity to relax and recover after the hustle and bustle of the week before.

Apsaras Arts will take the stage at the Riverside Theatre in Parramatta to poetically express the philosophy behind that ancient Indian board game – Parama Padam (Snakes & Ladders). The globally acclaimed dance company, joined by Shivam School of Dance in Sydney, is bringing some of its best Bharatnatyam dancers for a dazzling evening.

In Melbourne, Vinod Prasanna will represent the beauty of traditional and contemporary music as he showcases his mastery of the bansuri. As part of the Vibrating Air chamber music series presented by Monash University Performing Arts Centre, Prasanna will join other musicians exploring the horizons of sounds and its serenity.

If these events aren't your cup of chai, there is definitely more to check out at our What's On.

