14 films and series not to miss in April 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (In Cinemas)

As they say – sabki aan, sabki shaan, sabka ek Bhaijaan. Salman Khan doesn’t seem to be slowing down with his next Hindi release already making waves, just like the wig he appears to don for this role. With South stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh joining him on this one, let’s see if Bhaijaan can pull another blockbuster.

Release Date: 21 April

Gumraah (In Cinemas)

Aditya Roy Kapur is bringing double the trouble in this Hindi whodunit. Mrunal Thakur is a cop on the chase for a murderer, unaware that two of her suspects share the same face. Get your magnifying glasses ready as this case looks like a complicated one.

Release Date: 7 April

Citadel (Prime Video)

Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to have ditched the sarees for science fiction action sequences. This high octane American series will see Chopra Jonas alongside Richard Madden as the critically acclaimed Russo Brothers bring to you a rollercoaster OTT experience.

Release Date: 28 April

Jubilee (Prime Video)

Step back in time to 1947 Bombay when the stars of the Indian Talkies began to sparkle. Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari lead an ensemble in this Hindi period-drama series where aspiring artists are poetically tied together as dreamers.

Release Date: 7 April

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 (Netflix)

Welcome back Sima Aunty! With a fresh batch of South Asian bachelors and bachelorettes, audiences can now rejoice as their favourite guilty pleasure series returns. Hopefully this season we can expect to see more love stories than lacklustre small talk.

Release Date:21 April

Es Jahano Door Kitte Chal Jindiye (In Cinemas)

This Punjabi drama release promises to tug your heartstrings with a raw look into the lives of Indians living abroad. The upcoming film will showcase several stories of Punjabi immigrants and how their struggles overseas scale against their hopes and dreams.

Release Date: 7 April

Ravansura (In Cinemas)

Crime thrillers continue to stream their way into Indian cinema with this Telugu film starring the ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja. Looking to be a psychological action release, be prepared to venture into a gritty crime underbelly where ‘heroes don’t exist’.

Release Date: 7 April

Polite Society (In Cinemas)

Strap in because you’ve been invited to a desi wedding where the stunts are more important than the suits and sarees. This refreshing British action comedy follows the story of Ria Khan who has been tasked with saving her sister from in-laws that aren’t who they seem to be.

Release Date: 27 April

Chengiz (In Cinemas)

As Indian cinema continues to tell the stories of crime dons, Calcutta is next on the map with the chronicles of Chengiz. Bengali star Jeet takes on the role of an underworld kingpin who rules the streets of 1970s Calcutta with a journey that looks to be far from that of royalty.

Release Date:21 April

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari Pandher (@paripandhermusic)

Annih Dea Mazaak Ai (In Cinemas)

Looks like Ammy Virk’s next will be a laughter riot as this Punjabi film could be the perfect Friday night flick. Virk joins a star-cast ensemble who promise a rib-tickling release that will bring the family together.

Release Date:21 April

August 16 1947 (In Cinemas)

Presenting Tamil cinema’s take on India’s journey towards Independence, this riveting period-drama release will captivate those who seek to celebrate the story of a nation. For those who loved RRR, it looks like this Tamil historical epic produced by AR Murugadoss will be the perfect weekend watch.

Release Date:7 April

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix)

Get your fangs ready as Hindi cinema gets to show us what happens when a dentist falls in love with a vampire. This unique mystical tale looks to be a cute yet creepy watch and could be the perfect addition to a Saturday Scream fest.

Release Date:20 April

Bad Boy (In Cinemas)

When the classic ‘good girl meets bad boy’ story gets told by fresh faces, can audiences expect a twist in the tale? With newcomers Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi marks his rom com return with this Hindi release.

Release Date:28 April

In Real Love (Netflix)

In a world where creating connections has never been easier, is real love now only limited to likes and late-night texts? Check out this upcoming reality series that sees couples having to navigate a new realm of relationships, having to turn iMessages into ‘I love you’.

Release Date:6 April

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga