Australia India Youth Dialogue invites nominations for 2023 conference

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Are you passionate about nation building? Do you wish to contribute to the thriving India-Australia bilateral relations? If yes, the prestigious Australia India Youth Dialogue (AIYD) conference 2023, could be a stepping stone for you.

Young Australians between 18-40 years of age, are invited to nominate themselves for the annual event, which brings together 30 emerging leaders from both countries. AIYD this time will be held in New Delhi and Bengaluru in September 2023.

As the co-chair of the AIYD, Sandeep Chandra says, “Young people today understand, more than any previous generation, the importance of representing the youth voice during times of great global change. The AIYD helped shape the course of my career and I encourage people to explore how this might shape your future too.”

Emphasising on the growing partnership in between Indian and Australia, Dr. Bodean Hedwards, co-chair of the AIYD says, “As the two countries grow ever closer, leadership, knowledge and cultural exchanges such as the AIYD set a positive example to others. Simply, we are stronger together. I encourage people to apply for what is an exciting and truly life-changing experience.”

Supported by partners including Bluescope Steel, Deakin University, Macquarie University, Monash University, University of Sydney, and the Victorian Government, AIYD covers delegates’ accommodation and flight costs. Delegates will spend four days discussing pressing global issues, such as climate change, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and international security.

Since its inception in 2012, the AIYD has focused on developing new avenues for collaboration and forging strong connections between young Australians and Indians. Over 300 young leaders have participated in the conference, including Olympians, Paralympians, entrepreneurs, writers, journalists, academics, economists, social activists, emerging politicians, and foreign policy specialists.

The notable Australian attendees of earlier conferences were Test cricketer Nathan Bracken, Olympic swimming champion Stephanie Rice, Minster for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Matt Keogh, and CEO of High Earth Orbit Robotics, William Crowe. Indian attendees have included Olympic swimmer Hakim Habibulla, member of parliament Hibi Eden, Muthoot Finance executive George Alexander, and Grammy-award winner Ricky Kej.

Nominations for the AIYD conference can be submitted via their website.

