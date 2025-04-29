How Dr Kiran Puttappa is championing diversity in healthcare

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When Dr Kiran Puttappa arrived in Australia after training in India and the UK, he saw promise – and problems. The primary healthcare system was strong, but cracks showed when it came to cultural inclusion and equitable access. Patients from diverse backgrounds often struggled to find doctors who understood them, not just medically, but linguistically and culturally. At the same time, overseas-trained doctors, full of knowledge and drive, were eager to work but struggled to find the right support.

“I saw communities waiting too long to see a GP,” he recalls. “And I saw doctors – brilliant, dedicated professionals – waiting just as long to be given a fair chance.”

So, in 2014, he decided to build a bridge between the two. His ‘GP West’ began as a single clinic with a bold mission: to provide accessible, high-quality care for all, and to create meaningful pathways for international medical graduates to serve Australian communities.

“We focused on making care more inclusive, especially for people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) backgrounds who often feel more comfortable seeing a doctor who speaks their language,” he tells Indian Link.

Over the next decade, that mission grew – and so did GP West. Today, it’s a network of 19 medical centres across Perth, open seven days a week in several locations, and staffed by a team that reflects the communities it serves. Doctors and receptionists speak multiple languages.

Recently, GP West was honoured at the Western Australian Multicultural Awards – a recognition Dr Kiran Puttappa says belongs to every member of his team.

“For us, it reaffirms that inclusivity isn’t just a value; it’s a responsibility.”

Now, their mission is even bigger – to provide quality care that is future-ready.

“We are using new technology and health education in many languages to help patients better understand their health and possible options of urgent care clinic.”

When innovation meets healthcare

At the heart of GP West’s model is community-driven care. Dr Puttappa says that their approach has always been rooted in people and purpose.

“We focused on building strong clinical leadership at each site, maintaining AGPAL accreditation standards, and investing in staff training and technology. Community engagement was achieved through partnerships with local organisations, cultural groups, and health events.”

His team also tailored services to the unique needs of each suburb, ensuring that “every practice maintained a local feel while benefiting from the strength of a wider network”.

Dr Kiran Puttappa also co-founded MediPortal, which uses AI-based voice-to-text tools to streamline care plans, automate reminders, and improve documentation.

“For chronic disease management, it ensures patients receive timely reviews, structured plans, and better health outcomes. It also lightens the administrative load for our GPs, allowing them to focus more on patient care,” he explains.

What lies ahead

Yet for all its innovation, GP West remains deeply personal for Dr Puttappa. He remembers the early days of medicine in Mysore, working under pressure with limited resources. He remembers learning the value of systems and structure during his UK training. And he remembers landing in Australia, seeing its potential and wondering how he could contribute.

“In India, the patient load was high, and I learned how to work under pressure, manage with limited resources, and make quick, practical decisions. In the UK, I got a glimpse of Western healthcare – more structured, with a strong focus on evidence-based medicine.”

He says he was “lucky to have great support” from his wife, colleagues and mentors here in Australia to start GP West.

But his leadership extends beyond the clinic. As a board member of the RACGP WA (Royal Australian College of General Practitioners) Faculty and a former member of AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) panels, Dr Puttapa mentors international medical graduates navigating Australia’s complex system. GP West’s in-house program offers these doctors mentorship, clinical shadowing, and exam prep – all built from firsthand knowledge of the hurdles they face.

Looking ahead, Dr Kiran Puttappa wants to keep pushing boundaries.

“We aim to be more than just a group of clinics – we want to be a catalyst for community-driven healthcare innovation,” he says, smiling.

Future goals include expanding telehealth, enhancing mental health services, deepening GP West’s role in training the next generation of GPs, and collaborating with policymakers to bridge gaps in primary care access.

“We believe GP West can play a pivotal role in shaping a healthcare system that’s inclusive, data-driven, and preventive in focus.”

READ MORE: Sindhu Nair: WA’s Multicultural Artist of the Year