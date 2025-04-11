Sindhu Nair, WA’s Multicultural Artist of the Year 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Perth-based dancer and teacher Sindhu Nair has won the Artist of the Year award at the Western Australian Multicultural Awards this year.

It is the latest in a string of awards that have come to this well-known and much-loved Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam practitioner, guru, choreographer, and artist.

Only months ago, at the 49th Robert Finley Awards (WA’s annual celebrations of theatrical productions by amateur groups) she took home the Finley Adjudicators’ Certificate for Moving and Symbolic Choreography for her work in Crimson Gully, a production of by The Great Indian Theatre Company.

In 2024, the Malayalee Association of Western Australia awarded her the Mahila Ratnam Award in recognition of her contributions to the Malayalee community’s cultural and social welfare.

“My greatest contribution and recognition, I feel, will always be the success of my students,” Sindhu told Indian Link. “But I do acknowledge the value of such accolades in promoting cultural diversity and artistic excellence.”

(Indeed, it was one of her students who nominated Sindhi, unbeknownst to her, for the Multicultural Awards).

A life devoted to dance

In a 30-year career, Sindhu’s contributions to the arts and the community have been remarkable.

Thirteen years ago, she founded the Bhairavi Dance School, which has since nurtured a fluctuating student base of fifty to sixty individuals. “My approach to teaching extends beyond just dance,” she describes. “I believe in the integral connection between dance and music. I am a strong advocate of presenting dance productions to live music – inviting artistes from Sydney and Melbourne for our shows. Also, having trained in both Carnatic and Hindustani music, I emphasise the importance of musical knowledge for my dancers. This fusion of disciplines allows the students to develop a deeper understanding of the art form, creating well-rounded performers.”

Sindhu’s ability to transcend borders has allowed her to step seamlessly onto the mainstream stage.

She served as the Cultural Advisor for the ballet La Bayadère: The Temple Dancer, produced by the West Australian Ballet. “During this collaboration, I had the opportunity to present my style of dance to ballet dancers of the company in workshops and practice sessions that assisted in building their knowledge and understanding of the Indian cultural aesthetic and technicality, whether in expression, poses, rhythmic nuances or movement.”

One of the presentations Pibare Ramarasam reportedly left the ballet dancers mesmerised.

“I feel strongly that such intercultural dialogue and involvement is important, and a way forward for the sustenance and survival of these dance forms in Australia.”

Within the community, Sindhu’s involvement in major cultural events, such as choreographing performances for the Indian Society of WA’s popular Diwali Mela, and organising a mega Thiruvathira, a Kerala women’s festival, highlights her ability to unite people and foster cultural pride.

Yet, for a teacher at heart, it is inspiring young minds that drive’s Sindhu Nair the most. Her dedication to teaching, coupled with innovative choreography, keeps bringing them in. “Training young minds in classical and folk dance plays a vital role in maintaining our cultural traditions, as well as enhancing physical and mental well-being,” Sindhu noted.

When asked how she sees the recent award assisting her in her further works, Sindhu Nair says that she hopes the award paves the way to greater visibility of the artform and her work. Her aspirations are that slowly and surely, like many Indian languages and Yoga, which have become engrained into mainstream health and educational institutions in Australia, policy makers will see opportunities for ‘Cultural and Diverse Arts’ inclusion in educational institutions with a structured system of learning, perhaps initially as leisure activity and wellbeing programs.

Looking ahead, Sindhu is preparing for an upcoming project on the 24th, where she will present a dance piece depicting ‘Sati and Parvati’. Despite dedicating most of her time to training her students, Sindhu continues to dance herself.

For her, the arts transcend language and cultural barriers, fostering harmony and positivity. She remains hopeful that the multicultural department will continue to support the arts, ensuring that traditional performances and cultural expressions flourish in Australia.

With a heart devoted to preserving and evolving classical dance and music, Sindhu’s work is not just about movement and melody—it’s about building a vibrant, inclusive artistic community. Her passion and dedication are leaving a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of Perth.

