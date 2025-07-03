A walk in the clouds: A diplomatic ode to the Sahyadris

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When filmmaker and conservationist Amoghavarsha JS set out on a rainy-day hike through the monsoon-soaked Western Ghats with Australian High Commissioner Philip Green and Consul General Hilary McGeachy, he didn’t plan on making a film. There was no script, no setup – just three nature-lovers on a trail, soaking in the lush wilderness of the Sahyadris in the Western Ghats.

But somewhere between the leech bites, foggy treetops, and shared silences, the experience shaped itself into Nothing On My Mind – a quiet, 7-minute short film released on World Environment Day.

It all began serendipitously, with a single question from Green: “Where can I go to experience the wild side of India?”

“Philip reached out to me for hiking suggestions, and I offered to take him myself,” Amoghavarsha recounts to Indian Link. “Hilary was also in, so the three of us just decided to go on a monsoon hike together.”

The experience was so real and beautiful that they began capturing it live – the result is a film unfiltered, and profoundly honest.

Nothing On My Mind reflects a sense of wonder – the kind that comes when you’re in awe of nature.

“The film’s title came from a line Philip uttered when we reached the peak – that moment of being completely taken in by the landscape. That’s what it’s about: syncing with nature’s rhythms, with nothing on your mind,” Amoghavarsha reveals.

Shot entirely on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, the visuals are crisp yet intimate, showcasing a landscape that feels almost primeval. And the script is anchored not by dialogue, but by mood!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australia in India (@aushcindia)

Nature doesn’t draw lines, it weaves connections

Early into the film you watch the two Australian diplomats trek through the unpredictable terrain – a visual not just symbolic but also powerful.

Amoghavarsha explains why: “Philip and Hilary showed up not as diplomats, but as explorers who genuinely love the outdoors. There were no roles or titles in the forest. That kind of bond, rooted in nature, reminded me that the wild has a way of stripping away labels and connecting people at a human level. We just realise how we are such small entities in the larger scheme of things and as living beings, we are sharing the planet with so many species.”

And while they were just outdoor mates on a hike, their conversations naturally veered into deeper reflections.

“Diplomats like Philip and Hilary bring a unique worldview – one shaped by global relationships and how they intersect with environmental action,” the filmmaker shares. “Their presence added a perspective that was both personal and geopolitical, from how Australia and India approach conservation to how differently India can be experienced when you step into its wild spaces.”

For Philip and Hilary, the hike was a window into a side of India rarely seen through diplomatic duty.

“They were both surprised to find such untouched wilderness in India,” he continues, “It gave them a glimpse of an India that is off-grid, raw, and deeply alive.”

The earth speaks, if we listen

The film reminds us that Earth is a shared space – where events in one part of the world, like Australia, can have far-reaching impacts on another, like India.

“Our monsoon patterns, for example, are shaped by global weather systems. The resources we depend on are shared, and so are the consequences. It’s a reminder that while our political identities may differ, our ecological reality is deeply interconnected.”

Amoghavarsha feels that both India and Australia are biodiverse, and both take wildlife protection seriously. “Australia’s biosecurity laws are some of the strictest in the world, and India’s Wildlife Protection Act is among the strongest globally,” he says, adding, “But beyond policy, there’s room for shared storytelling, awareness-building, and consciousness-shifting. This journey, captured in the film, could open doors to deeper collaboration.”

The film concludes with an open-ended call – not just to listen, but to act, grounded in the belief that everyone brings something unique to the table. “A diplomat might influence policy. A filmmaker can tell stories that inspire. An activist might spark a movement.”

Rather than prescribing a single course of action, the film encourages a deeper awareness: that the place we call home needs our care, in whatever form it can take.

“It’s important to walk the talk,” the filmmaker reflects. “We all have a role to play in this journey toward eco-consciousness – and we must each strive to be earth-friendly and mindful of the value we bring.”

In the end, that’s the quiet truth Nothing on My Mind leaves us with.

READ ALSO: Beauty rich and rare: Amoghavarsha’s One Australia