Hopes and expectations as Melbourne awaits Modi

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Melbourne’s Indian community are in the grips of Modi mania as they count down the days to the Indian Prime Minister’s reception on the evening of July 9th at Marvel Stadium. Melbourne Modi visit

Organised by the Australia India Foundation, almost 26,000 people from across the country have registered to attend, already surpassing attendee numbers of the Sydney reception three years ago.

A rapturous welcome

The AIF are strictly regulating attendance, making tickets feel just as sought after as passes to the FIFA World Cup! The registration system limits five people to an application, with approval required from a selected Welcome Partner organisation.

“Even my wife couldn’t get the chance,” laughs 79yo Yashpal Vasudeva from Doncaster East, who was lucky enough to secure a spot for himself.

“She was upset like anything, saying ‘what a mistake you’ve done, how could you miss me!’; I couldn’t sleep that whole night!”

Attendees cite many reasons for registering, chief among them to be in the same room as a man they have only ever seen from afar.

“I love his speeches, I watch them [online] all the time when he makes them internationally…seeing him speak in person at a major event would be phenomenal,” says 25yo Fraser Rise resident Hiren Chauhan.

Having received a rockstar welcome on his last trip down under, many are curious to know more about ‘The Boss’’ allure and soak up the electric stadium atmosphere.

“Marvel Stadium is known for big concerts, and I don’t think this would be any different – we have such a big diaspora who want to see him,” says 26yo Sammy Choudhery, who lives a stone’s throw from the venue.

“He’s probably more famous than Karan Aujla who’s coming later this year!”

Melbourne Modi visit

For some, being in close quarters with PM Modi has been a longtime goal; 74yo Ashok Kumar Chopra of Epping has been dreaming of him since a chance encounter on a Meerut highway four years ago.

“We were lucky, no crowd was there. We waved goodbye to Modiji when he was passing, and he responded!” he recounts.

“I am so zealous and enthusiastic to meet him…I will try to shake hands with him and appreciate him.”

Meanwhile, those who grew up away from the homeland see Modi’s visit as a chance to reconnect with India and contribute to political conversations.

“We discuss a lot of Indian politics [at home], and what that means for us in Australia,” says 32yo Shreya Bose from Clyde*.

“We live so far away and sometimes it’s hard to keep track…I’ve heard a lot about the things [PM Modi]’s done, so I think it’d be good to see him in person.”

The reception is also a great chance for diverse Indian associations, usually separated by geography, to finally connect.

“I hope this inspires the organisations invited to work together, regardless of differences; coming together would help us create bigger and better events,” says 23yo Vedant Mantri from Glen Waverley.

For every reason someone has for attending, there are just as many choosing to stay away – like 51yo Raman Ahuja from Prahran*, who is not enthused about the visit.

“I was excited when he became PM in 2014 but over the years, I have seen how his government has controlled media and awarded contracts to their friends,” Ahuja notes.

“There have been too many incidents of the whittling away of secularism in India, so I am disappointed in the way the last 12 years have gone. My Thursday evening of the Modi Meets Melbourne will be at home with my family rather than to hear tall tales be told.”

Gauri Menon, 36yo from Footscray*, also has mixed feelings about PM Modi.

“I always thought that he was very divisive, being so pro Hindu, but India has really grown to be a force to be reckoned with under his leadership. Whether that’s due to his leadership, or whether it would have happened organically, I can’t exactly pinpoint,” she told Indian Link.

“He acts decisively in a time of crisis, but as to whether he’s good or bad on the whole, I don’t know.”

There are also those who don’t feel the pull of the pageantry. Melbourne Modi visit

“My husband and I got an invitation, but we thought what’s the point? We will just be one in a crowd and won’t even meet him,” says 58yo Gayathri Kandasamy of Point Cook*.

“We have been away from India for so long, we don’t feel the connection; we’re not very interested in what’s going on there.”

Nonetheless, with PM Modi having spurned the garden state on his last visit in 2023, the appetite amongst much of the Victorian diaspora to host an official visit has become ravenous.

“We were disappointed when he went to Sydney; many people travelled from Melbourne, but I was not fortunate enough to. We are so fortunate to have him in Melbourne now, and I’m not going to miss the opportunity!” says 70-year-old Ranganathan Padmanabhan of Oakleigh.

“I think people will go ballistic once they see him here…I’m going to fall off my feet!”

Many are travelling hundreds of miles just to be a part of this historic moment, with a charter flight from Sydney to Melbourne already taking expressions of interest.

Forty-two-year-old Anup Deshmukh will journey from Adelaide with around 30 other performers from his Dhol Tasha group: “We’re going to hire a truck for the instruments, and we’re all going to drive.”

He’s been juggling accommodation and food arrangements alongside their rehearsals, but the excitement more than makes up for the admin.

“Compared to Sydney, Melbourne is closer, so we’re planning to go with full enthusiasm and lots of the team members to welcome Modiji as per the Maharashtrian tradition!” Deshmukh smiles.

While the organisers work on processing registrations, preparations are already underway, with everything from banners to outfits being planned meticulously for the big day.

“I was thinking of wearing my India [cricket] jersey,” says Sammy Choudhary. “I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone comes in Indian tricolours like the sporting events – I might do this myself!”

*details have been anonymised to protect interviewee privacy.

Community wishlist

While still yet to confirm a detailed agenda for the visit, PM Modi’s trip will also include time in Indonesia and New Zealand.

Clues about what could be discussed emerged in Prime Minister Albanese’s recent speech to Parliament, where he praised the ECTA Agreement and cited the potential within India as the third largest economy – to that extent, Australia seem keen to advance the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

At the 17th Framework Dialogue held in May, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar hinted at energy trade discussions, with India eager to leverage Australia’s uranium supplies.

But what do the diaspora want to see discussed behind closed doors on this visit? Melbourne Modi visit

With Victoria being a key destination for international students and skilled workers, education and visa requirements will probably be on the table.

“We have a lot of good skilled professionals here, so I hope the agenda is about the productivity and contribution we are making to each other,” says 43yo Nirali Dhruv of Viewbank.

With numerous conflicts raging overseas, there’s hopes regional peace will be prioritised in the two countries’ discussions.

“There’s a lot of conflicts, like fuel prices, trade agreements, where everyone stands on AI. Hopefully there’s talks about reducing the tensions – not just within the Indo-Pacific, but how India and Australia can help other countries get peace,” says Vedant Mantri.

Though bilateral relations prosper, the climate towards the diaspora has shifted with the advent of March for Australia, so it remains to be seen if PM Modi will acknowledge this during his visit.

“Although it doesn’t seem big, I think racism’s something that’s creeping up exponentially…we’re facing lots of unwarranted racism right now and I really hope Modiji’s visit navigates and addresses that,” says Shreya Bose.

To this extent, PM Modi’s visit offers the diaspora a chance to show a united face in turbulent times. Melbourne Modi visit

“His visit will definitely help us establish an identity – having his support, hearing him talk about how we’re doing, it’ll invoke a greater sense of community between Indian Australians here,” says 26yo Shivani Verma from Taylors Hill.

Regardless of what’s discussed, the consensus is that India’s global reputation has shifted since Modi took the reins, so if anything, the reception offers diaspora a rare chance to recognise PM Modi’s transformative leadership.

“I’ve really noticed the change in the recognition we get in Australia and internationally; their vision of India has changed a lot,” says Hiren Chauhan.

As excitement continues to mount, the community are glad to see PM Modi turn his attention towards the Australian diaspora amidst broader geopolitical tensions.

“I think it’s a very good time that PM Modi has decided to come at – it’s a very nice gesture that will be welcomed by both the communities and shows we are strong and happy to support each other,” says Nirali Dhruv.

“There’s a lot going on in international politics, so such support is a good assurance to the Indian community they’re being represented and heard.”