Indian diaspora awaits High Court ruling as VFS services remain paused across Australia.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

VFS Global Australia

Indian Australians are watching closely as the Delhi High Court in India prepares to deliver a ruling tomorrow that could determine when and if, VFS Global’s paused visa and consular services can resume across Australia.

The hearing, concerns an interim injunction that has temporarily halted the rollout of VFS Global’s recently awarded contract via a tender process to provide Indian visa, passport and consular services in Australia.

The Delhi High Court hearing scheduled for Thursday 25 June was rescheduled for 1 July, and has now been again deferred to tomorrow, Thursday 2 July.

The matter was originally listed in the Supreme Court of India for hearing last Thursday but was deferred back to the Delhi High Court. Finally the hearing is taking place today, prolonging uncertainty for applicants across the country.

According to informed sources, there is growing confidence that the injunction will be lifted, clearing the way for VFS Global to resume operations after this disruption.

VFS Global has managed Indian visa and consular outsourcing services in Australia for the past 18 years and was recently awarded a renewed contract. However, the transition has been delayed following legal proceedings by certain interested parties in India, according to reports.

It is understood that the Supreme Court of India had earlier dismissed a challenge related to the contract. The matter was later taken to the Delhi High Court on appeal, resulting in the interim injunction that has temporarily stalled implementation.

As a result, Indian diplomatic missions across Australia have paused VFS-operated services, affecting visa applications, passport renewals, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services, and other consular processes. For the Indian diaspora, particularly students, skilled workers, and families planning mid-year travel, the pause has created significant inconvenience.

VFS Global has stated on its website that additional staff have been deployed to guide applicants during this disruption. The organisation has also clarified that passports and documents already processed before this pause remain available for collection. Applications currently in progress will either be completed once services resume or, if required, applicants may request the return of their passports through VFS Global.

If the High Court lifts the injunction as expected, VFS Global is likely to resume services in coordination with the High Commission of India and consulates across Australia, though a backlog of applications may take time to clear.

Until then, applicants remain in limbo, awaiting a decision that will determine when routine visa and consular services return to normalcy across Australia.

Read Also: Come on Angus Taylor, you can do better