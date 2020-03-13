Grandmother’s beauty tips

Like every year, this new year also brought in a lot of resolutions that we promised to keep. One such common resolution was pampering our skin and while there is a huge possibility that we have done absolutely nothing towards it. But there is something about grandma’s tips that create a sense of credibility one could always fall back upon. One can easily follow tips which are simple and easy. Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist & Founder – Zolie Skin Clinic , has curated the simplest and yet most effective tips for your skin.

Wash your face twice – Let’s start with the basics. To have a healthy and clear skin you must wash whatever has gotten accumulated on the surface of your skin. An unclean skin will block your pores and not only make it dull-looking but will also trigger problems like acne and allergies. While two is not a fixed number it is nevertheless the least you could do. Depending upon the kind of work you do and the kind of weather you are facing you can decide how many times you must wash your face.

Use ubtan – Grandmothers during their times did not have a plethora of beauty products that we have today. Thus, there’s a huge part inside them that wants their children to abstain from chemical-based products. One such way is by using homemade ubtans regularly. One of the easiest and oldest ubtans in grandma’s book is:

Besan curd pack – Just mix some besan (gram flour) along with 2 tablespoons of curd and 1 tablespoon of honey. Mix it thoroughly and apply it evenly on your face. Once it has dried out, use some rose water to scrub it out from your face. This ubtan is so easy that you can easily prepare it minutes before taking a bath.

Eat healthy – ‘you are what you eat’. It’s as simple as it sounds. All that caffeine that you think your body yearns to keep you awake is eventually going to take a bad toll on your skin. In fact, whatever you eat has a direct impact on your skin. Thus, eating healthy food and increasing your dependency on fruits is going to help your skin in the long run.

Drink loads of water- I cannot emphasize this point enough. One thing that you cannot skip upon is drinking 3 litres of water each day regardless of the weather. Water is a boon sent from heaven just for your skin. Drinking water can help you flush out toxins which clear all the pimples and bumps from the surface of your skin. Trust me when I say this; water can bring a revolutionary change for your skin.

Pro-tip: Do not confuse sugary drinks for water. Sugary drinks in no form are equivalent to water and in no way should be used to replace it.

Have a skin regime – Even if it just includes washing your face and moisturizing it have a skin regime. Having a skin regime is similar to having a balanced diet for your skin. This way you can adhere to certain rituals for your skin that you must abide by every day before you head to bed or start your day.

Sleeping beauty – The consequences of your bad lifestyle habits are quite evident on your skin if you don’t improve. Having a sound sleep of 8 hours is the least one could do to have a healthy and glowing skin. Avoid having an erratic sleep pattern and do not let your work create a lot of stress for you either.



Moisturize – Regardless of your skin type, this is something you can never avoid. Many men and women skip moisturizer just because their skin is oily. Having oily skin doesn’t mean you don’t need to moisturize. It simply means you need a moisturizer which is more forgiving on your skin. If you are someone who has dry skin, then moisturizing with coconut oil can be your best bet.

