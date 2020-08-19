Google launches ‘Sounds of India’ app powered by AI

The app is only a small part of Google's multiple AI initiatives

Google is offering a new AI-powered web app called ‘Sounds of India’ that will allow users to sing the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana into their phones karaoke-style. It transforms users’ voices into one of three traditional Indian instruments (Bansuri, Shehnai and Sarangi).

The Sounds of India app experiment was made possible by machine learning models built with Google’s ‘TensorFlow’ platform to convert sounds into musical instruments.

“The day culminated in a rendition of the national anthem, combining many of the voices that Indians submitted through the app,” said Manish Gupta, Research Director at Google Research in India.

READ ALSO: Indian startups recruiting talent from banned Chinese apps

Google collaborated with Prasar Bharati and Virtual Bharat to offer this app.

The Search giant said it is working with partners to bring the benefits of AI to many more Indians in years to come.

The company started Google Research India, an AI lab based in Bengaluru, to progressively increase research and apply artificial intelligence in solving some of India’s biggest challenges.

“We reinforced that commitment last month, announcing that leveraging technology and AI for social good would be one of the four focus areas for our $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund,” Gupta said in a blog post on Tuesday.

In the field of healthcare, Google is building on its efforts to apply AI in screening for the eye disease known as diabetic retinopathy. It’s working with partners like Aravind Eye Hospital and Sankara Nethralaya.

READ ALSO: Netflix launches Hindi-language user interface

“Our flood forecasting tools are already being used to send alerts to hundreds of millions of people, and we’re working on computer vision techniques that can analyze satellite imagery to assist with restoring water bodies and protecting forest cover,” Google said.

Nonprofit ARMMAN and a team from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras are collaborating on a project to predict the risk of expectant mothers dropping out of healthcare programmes. Moreover, other projects aim to reduce the risk of HIV/Aids, minimize human-wildlife conflict, and improve water release from dams.

“With a grant from Google.org’s AI Impact Challenge—and support from our Launchpad Accelerator— Wadhwani AI has started to roll out their solution to detect bollworm, helping farmers monitor pests, take action, and improve crop yield,” Google said.