Ganeshotsav : The festival that awakened a nation

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When Ganesh Chaturthi — the festival that honours Ganesha, the elephant-headed and pot-bellied god — arrives, it feels as if this most-recognised icon of Hinduism walks amongst us: in the glint of clay idols, the cadence of bhajans, and the joyful hum of communities coming together as one.

It feels timeless, but the way we celebrate today owes much to the imagination of one man from 19th-century Maharashtra: Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Often called Lokmanya (beloved of the people), Tilak didn’t just popularise Ganesh Chaturthi as we know it, he transformed it into a platform for unity and resistance at a time when India’s freedom struggle was just finding its voice. Ganeshotsav

From private worship to public celebration

Until the 1890s, Ganesh Chaturthi was mostly a private affair. Families, often Brahmin households, worshipped the ‘trunked one’ at home. The rituals were modest, intimate, and caste-bound.

In 1893, Tilak threw open the doors. He proposed a ten-day public festival, where Ganesh could be celebrated collectively, across castes and classes. Suddenly, the deity known as the Remover of Obstacles became a god for everybody. The poor, the wealthy, the literate, the labourer – all could stand shoulder to shoulder in devotion, class distinctions all removed. Ganeshotsav

A clever act of defiance

At first glance, this might seem like a purely cultural decision. But Tilak was playing a smart political game.

The British Raj had cracked down on large gatherings, fearful of conspiracies and uprisings. But they had made one exception: religious congregations. Tilak seized on this loophole. By turning Ganesh Chaturthi into a public festival, he created a space where Indians could meet freely, sing, discuss, and even whisper about self-rule, without the fear of police batons.

It was, in short, a masterstroke in people’s politics.

Tilak didn’t stop at the rituals. He infused the new-look festival with patriotic content. The cultural programs included devotional songs, yes, but also bhajans with nationalist undertones. The pandals became stages for plays, debates, and speeches about Indian pride. Local youth groups organised processions, raising slogans not just to Ganpati Bappa, but to Swaraj or self-rule. Ganeshotsav

For young Maharashtrians, it was thrilling. Here was religion, culture, and politics woven together, offering both spiritual uplift and civic pride.

Tilak understood that freedom could not be won only in legislative councils or courtrooms, it had to be rooted in the hearts of ordinary people. Festivals, songs, rituals, and marketplaces became the battlegrounds where the idea of India as a nation was quietly nurtured.

Ganesh Chaturthi today

Fast forward more than a century, and the festival Tilak helped shape is still one of the most widely celebrated in India. In Maharashtra, it brings cities like Mumbai and Pune to a standstill. Across the Indian diaspora – from Sydney to San Francisco – communities install Ganesha idols in halls and community centres, echoing Tilak’s vision of shared celebration.

The nationalistic fervour, too, continues to shine through. Just look at recent Ganesh decoration themes – from India’s Moon landing and Chandrayaan missions to the G20 Summit, Olympic triumphs, and Independence Day tributes, these displays often become vibrant showcases of national pride.

The tradition of immersing the idol on the tenth day, with processions winding through the streets, also traces back to his model. Each chant of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” carries with it not just devotion, but also a faint echo of the nationalist cries that once stirred under colonial rule. Ganeshotsav

Why it matters to us

For Indian communities outside of India, Tilak’s story offers a reminder of how festivals are more than rituals. They are opportunities to come together, to connect across divides, and to reaffirm a shared cultural identity.

Much like Tilak’s public Ganeshotsav in 1893, the diaspora Ganesh gatherings today bring together IT professionals, students, taxi drivers, entrepreneurs, children learning Marathi dance, and elders narrating myths, all in one space, under one banner.

And perhaps that is the greatest victory of Tilak’s idea: that a household idol could become a rallying point for community, pride, and collective belonging.

Read more: 21 burps: it’s modak time as we celebrate Ganesha