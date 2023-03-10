fbpx
The film industry bids farewell to Satish Kaushik

Tributes pour in after actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's sudden demise. Co-stars remember him for his humility and zest for life

By Torsha Sen
Satish Kaushik tribute
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Seldom you find supporting characters leaving a mark in the minds of film audiences like actor Satish Kaushik did. The actor-filmmaker tickled our funny bones in various films as he played supporting characters that will be etched in our minds forever. Be it Mr. India‘s Calendar, or Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi’s Chanda Mama, every supporting role that went to him was portrayed to the tee.

A career spanning four decades, Kaushik was also an acclaimed filmmaker. He wrote the dialogues for the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. He directed hit films such as Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam and Kareena Kapoor starrer Mujhe Kuch Hehna Hai among many others.

On Feb 9 when Kaushik’s close friend and co-actor Anupam Kher informed us about Kaushik’s sudden death through social media, it took some time for people to come to terms with his loss. Kaushik (66) suffered a massive heart attack while travelling in car from New Delhi to Gurugram.

In no time tributes poured in from all across, especially the members of the Indian film industry.

 

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor remembered his Mr. India co-actor Satish Kaushik by sharing a series of pictures with him and Anupam Kher, calling Kaushik his ‘younger brother’.

Not just Kaushik’s closest friends Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, but actors who had worked with him in the last four decades took to social media to pay their respects.

Actor Neena Gupta’s loss is particularly heavy. She shared a long friendship with Satish Kaushik, and had revealed in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, that he had offered to marry her when she found herself pregnant with Masaba and alone. Following the news of his demise, she shared a heartfelt message for her friend whom she fondly called ‘Kaushikan’.

Others who closely worked with Kaushik shared:

 

Meanwhile, an entire nation is currently sharing and resharing on social media snippets from Kaushik’s films and songs, as their tributes to a genuinely good-natured and much loved film personality.

Read More: Tribute to Vikram Gokhale, the Marathi stage legend

