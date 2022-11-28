Tribute to Vikram Gokhale, the Marathi stage legend

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi stage, films and TV actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after a prolonged illness and multi-organ failure on 26 Nov in Pune ate the age of 77.

On 23 Nov, rumours of the veteran actor’s death, circulated like a wildfire. His family came forward refuting the rumours and informed the actor’s well-wishers regarding the actor’s critical condition.

Gokhale, who was suffering from multiple illnesses was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune since 5 Nov. His health deteriorated, he was put on ventilator and succumbed to multi-organ failure on Saturday.

Son of prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale, some of Vikram Gokhale’s leading Bollywood films were Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), where he was Aishwarya Rai’s music maestro father, Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram (2001), as Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and in Priyadarshan’s rib-tickler De Dana Dan (2009) and many others.

Donning the director’s hat in 2010 with Marathi film Aaghaat, he was won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film Anumati. He as also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his Acting in Theatre.

Fellow colleagues from the industry paid their tribute to Vikram Gokhale on social media:

I had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him…he was a great actor of Indian Cinema…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/YG8RYbUgnE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 26, 2022

Vikram Gokhale ji. Your legacy will live on forever. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. pic.twitter.com/ZzMGelqlxQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 26, 2022

Even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to pay Tribute to Vikram Gokhale.

A veteran of the industry and one of the most versatile actors. My heartfelt tributes to Vikram Gokhale ji and condolences to his family. We shall all miss his presence on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/4Z8fGnAeUv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2022

