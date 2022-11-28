fbpx
Entertainment

Tribute to Vikram Gokhale, the Marathi stage legend

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi stage, films and TV actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after a prolonged illness.

By IANS
0
Vikram Gokhale
Vikram Gokhale (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi stage, films and TV actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after a prolonged illness and multi-organ failure on 26 Nov in Pune ate the age of 77.

On 23 Nov, rumours of the veteran actor’s death, circulated like a wildfire. His family came forward refuting the rumours and informed the actor’s well-wishers regarding the actor’s critical condition.

Gokhale, who was suffering from multiple illnesses was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune since 5 Nov. His health deteriorated, he was put on ventilator and succumbed to multi-organ failure on Saturday.

Son of prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale, some of Vikram Gokhale’s leading Bollywood films were Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), where he was Aishwarya Rai’s music maestro father, Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram (2001), as Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and in Priyadarshan’s rib-tickler De Dana Dan (2009) and many others.

Donning the director’s hat in 2010 with Marathi film Aaghaat, he was won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film Anumati. He as also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his Acting in Theatre.

Fellow colleagues from the industry paid their tribute to Vikram Gokhale on social media:

Even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to pay Tribute to Vikram Gokhale.

Read More: Vale Pradip Pandya, patriarch of Sydney’s Gujarati community

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Goan singer Carlton Braganza in Australia
Next article
Filmmaker Jayant Sharma: Six nominations at local film fest
IANS
IANS

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

MAli's FIFA Cartoons

MALi’s Cartoons: A FIFA cartoon a day

Torsha Sen - 0
  It’s been a FIFA cartoon a day for Newcastle-based cartoonist and football fanatic Mahafuj Ali. Every morning, his followers on social media (145,000 on...
possible names for Chair of CAIR

The Chair of CAIR: The newest power game in town

Pawan Luthra - 0
  There is no bigger power game in town right now than the contest for the Chair of the soon-to-be-launched Centre for Australia-India Relations. The Centre...
Indian films releasing december 2022

14 Indian films and series releasing in December 2022

Torsha Sen - 0
  Here's our pick of the Indian films and series releasing this December. Worth waiting for? You decide! Gold (Theatre release) The highly anticipated comeback of director...
Sameer Pandey speaking

Meet Sameer Pandey, ALP candidate for Winston Hills NSW

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A nation that had once had as its leader Winston Churchill, known for his deep prejudice against India and Indians, now has an Indian-origin...

Indian student Abin Philip dies in swimming tragedy in Qld

Indian Link - 0
  In a tragic drowning event at Sunshine Coast, Queensland, a young Indian man named Abin Philip has lost his life. The 24-year-old Indian student Abin...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App