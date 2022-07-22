fbpx
Social media’s got a lot to say about ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’

By Indian Link
ranveer singh and bear grylls
Source: Netflix
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

In case you missed it, British adventurer Bear Grylls joined forces with Bollywood’s own Ranveer Singh this month for Netflix India’s first interactive show.

It followed in the footsteps of Netflix’s other interactive offerings like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Bear Grylls’ You Vs Wild.

Roping in viewers to make survival decisions for the duo, this Netflix special saw Ranveer and Bear brave the harsh Serbian wilderness – to find a rare flower to take back to Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone, in case you were wondering.

From Ranveer’s almost trademark dramatic reactions that had many rolling their eyes, to a now-viral kiss with Bear, there was certainly a lot to unpack in Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls.

But perhaps the most discussed element of the show was the moment Ranveer planted an enthusiastic kiss on a visibly uncomfortable Bear in a helicopter above the wilderness.

“Borderline assault,” commented one Twitter user, who also shared the video on the social media platform.

Reactions varied from shock and embarrassment to sheer amusement at the awkwardness of it all.

On his part, Ranveer responded to critics with a video posted to Instagram in which he declared his love for Bear Grylls and called him his “man crush forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments below!

READ MORE: Twitter’s loving Ritu Arya as Lila from ‘The Umbrella Academy’

