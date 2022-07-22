Social media’s got a lot to say about ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’

In case you missed it, British adventurer Bear Grylls joined forces with Bollywood’s own Ranveer Singh this month for Netflix India’s first interactive show.
It followed in the footsteps of Netflix’s other interactive offerings like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Bear Grylls’ You Vs Wild.
Roping in viewers to make survival decisions for the duo, this Netflix special saw Ranveer and Bear brave the harsh Serbian wilderness – to find a rare flower to take back to Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone, in case you were wondering.
From Ranveer’s almost trademark dramatic reactions that had many rolling their eyes, to a now-viral kiss with Bear, there was certainly a lot to unpack in Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls.
The Bear Grylls x Ranveer Singh episode feels like a fever dream
— Aishwarya 🌿 (@aishdotcom_) July 19, 2022
im so bored im literally watching the ranveer singh and bear grylls thing omg what’s wrONG w me
— mahrujuanaa (@mahrujuanaa) July 17, 2022
Bear Grylls is the best survival specialist in the world on account of having barely survived Ranveer Singh.
— Aditya Natrajan (@NatrajanAditya) July 11, 2022
But perhaps the most discussed element of the show was the moment Ranveer planted an enthusiastic kiss on a visibly uncomfortable Bear in a helicopter above the wilderness.
“Borderline assault,” commented one Twitter user, who also shared the video on the social media platform.
Border line assault pic.twitter.com/1ofaE3EAHa
— Rurush (@Rurush18) July 10, 2022
Reactions varied from shock and embarrassment to sheer amusement at the awkwardness of it all.
That whole over the top Ranveer Singh situation with Bear G is giving some of us second hand embarrassment.
— Gretchen D. Barretto (@TotScotts) July 14, 2022
That clip of Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls is so uncomfortable. What is wrong with Ranveer? You can see the discomfort on Bear Grylls’ face.
— ritwik. (@IndieKnopfler) July 11, 2022
my cats
are Bear Grylls
and I am
their
Ranveer Singh
— 🗿 (@clayyytonbigsby) July 12, 2022
On his part, Ranveer responded to critics with a video posted to Instagram in which he declared his love for Bear Grylls and called him his “man crush forever.”
