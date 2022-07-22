Social media’s got a lot to say about ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In case you missed it, British adventurer Bear Grylls joined forces with Bollywood’s own Ranveer Singh this month for Netflix India’s first interactive show.

It followed in the footsteps of Netflix’s other interactive offerings like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Bear Grylls’ You Vs Wild.

Roping in viewers to make survival decisions for the duo, this Netflix special saw Ranveer and Bear brave the harsh Serbian wilderness – to find a rare flower to take back to Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone, in case you were wondering.

From Ranveer’s almost trademark dramatic reactions that had many rolling their eyes, to a now-viral kiss with Bear, there was certainly a lot to unpack in Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls.

The Bear Grylls x Ranveer Singh episode feels like a fever dream — Aishwarya 🌿 (@aishdotcom_) July 19, 2022

im so bored im literally watching the ranveer singh and bear grylls thing omg what’s wrONG w me — mahrujuanaa (@mahrujuanaa) July 17, 2022