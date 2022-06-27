Twitter’s loving Ritu Arya as Lila from ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

*This may contain spoilers for seasons 2 and 3 of The Umbrella Academy*

After nearly two years of waiting, the third season of Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy finally released last week, bringing back all the quirky characters we know and love. To many delighted fans, this includes Lila Pitts, played by Indian-origin actress Ritu Arya.

To recap, after saving the world at the end of season 1, the seven members of The Umbrella Academy found themselves thrown back in time to 1960’s Dallas. Number Two Diego is admitted into a mental asylum where he meets Lila for the first time, and they combine forces to escape the institution.

A long (and admittedly bizarre) turn of events leads to us finding out that Lila is actually undercover to keep an eye on the Umbrellas, and also has superpowers like them.

By the end of season two, given the chance to join the Academy and abandon her evil adoptive mother, Lila opts to disappear, and fans were left hanging about her future.

Thankfully, by the end of the first episode of season three, it’s clear that Lila Pitts is back – with another interesting storyline of her own.

Thank you Umbrella Academy season 3 for bringing Ritu Arya back into my life — Frankie Aguilar (@Frankxor) June 27, 2022

@Ritu_Arya_ already on episode 5 every moment your on screen is gold. Lila is awesome. I love that character in season 2 love her even more now. I’ve been totally honest this show was worth the wait. — Larry w. Erby (@rinehardt68) June 24, 2022

Ritu Arya does the most incredible job as Lila Pitts — Tails Fan Account 🦊🚁 (@TransFurret) June 23, 2022

The actress, who holds a degree in astrophysics from the University of Southampton, has previously opened up about her love for Bollywood movies and how it started her down the path of acting and performing. Fans of British soap operas much recognise Arya for her role as Dr Megan Sharma in Doctors (2017) for which she was nominated for a British Soap Award for Best Newcomer. She also had a guest role in the series Sherlock in 2014 and played android Flash in the series Humans till 2018. More recently, she had a recurring role in Netflix series Feel Good (2020) as Lava. With her breakout role as Lila in The Umbrella Academy, Arya has become a familiar face onscreen. In 2023, she’ll be seen in the much-awaited Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

is @Ritu_Arya_ the coolest person on the planet? Or is it Lila? Confused. pic.twitter.com/fO7K3cpeFB — Chico (@kind_indian) June 23, 2022

The lila character played by ritu Arya in umbrella academy is one of my favourite and the best characters by an Indian actress in English series/movies Her, Five & Klaus are the most fav for me. — Marc Spector 🌜 (@sylesh146) June 24, 2022

the cast of umbrella academy have once again stolen my heart……. especially ritu arya 💕💞💓💗💖💘💝 — m (@slowdownydf) June 26, 2022

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is currently streaming on Netflix.

