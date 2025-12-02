Endometriosis: Why women’s pain can no longer be ignored

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When Anu* walked into my clinic, it was clear she had been carrying an invisible burden. A hardworking migrant mother, she poured her energy into family and work, rarely herself. Each month, her period pain became so severe she lay curled on the bathroom floor, waiting for it to pass. Like many women, she believed “this is just what women go through.”

In her culture, periods and pelvic pain stayed behind closed doors. She visited doctors and emergency departments, tried tablets, heat packs and home remedies, but nothing helped. Each time she heard, “it’s normal,” “it’s stress,” “it will settle.” She sensed something was wrong but didn’t want to seem like she was complaining.

Only when she struggled to lift her toddler did she seek specialist care. After a thorough assessment, she was diagnosed with endometriosis. She cried – not from fear, but from finally feeling understood.

Living With Pelvic Pain in Silence

Anu’s story reflects thousands of women across Australia who endure years of pain without answers, or even proper attention or support. Severe period pain is often dismissed as “normal,” even when it forces women to miss work, struggle at home, or lose control of their daily lives. One of the most common causes of chronic pelvic pain is endometriosis, a condition that affects nearly one million Australians, or about one in seven women and those assigned female at birth. Despite being so widespread, it remains poorly understood, underdiagnosed and often surrounded by stigma.

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, on the ovaries, pelvis, bowel or bladder. This causes inflammation, pain, scarring and fertility challenges. The symptoms vary widely. Many women experience severe period pain, pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, bowel changes, painful intercourse, fatigue and emotional distress.

A major challenge is that pain levels do not always match what appears on scans or during surgery. A woman may have only a small amount of endometriosis but debilitating pain, while another may have more severe disease and feel little discomfort. This mismatch often leads to confusion, disbelief and delays in diagnosis.

Why Migrant Women Suffer Longer

Women from migrant backgrounds often face additional barriers. In many cultures, menstrual health is not openly discussed. Girls are taught to tolerate pain and “be strong.” Many women feel embarrassed discussing intimate symptoms, especially with doctors who may not understand their cultural background. Others face language barriers or simply do not have time to prioritise their health while juggling work, family and settlement challenges.

This silence has cost many women years of quality of life.

A Major Turning Point: The Victorian Women’s Pain Inquiry

The Victorian Women’s Pain Inquiry marked a turning point, revealing through 13,000 stories that women’s pain is frequently dismissed, especially for migrant women facing cultural and language barriers. The Inquiry called for better access to healthcare, culturally safe support, shorter wait times and more respectful listening.

National Commitment: More Clinics and Updated Guidelines



In response, the Australian Government has increased funding for endometriosis care. A total of 33 Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinics are being set up across the country, 22 previously announced and 11 newly funded in the 2025–26 Federal Budget. These clinics aim to provide early assessment, physiotherapy, counselling, lifestyle support, faster diagnosis and some subsidised medications on PBS closer to home.

Australia’s major medical bodies, including RANZCOG and the Australian Pain Society, have also united to support women. New national “living guidelines,” released in 2025, recommend earlier diagnosis using ultrasound and MRI, and advise against unnecessary surgeries. The guidelines recognise that pelvic pain is complex and treatment must consider emotional and social wellbeing, not just physical symptoms.

GPs on the Frontline: Encouraging New Research



A major study from Monash University’s SPHERE Centre, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, analysed nearly 20,000 women diagnosed with endometriosis in general practice. It found the number of women seeking help had almost doubled. Diagnosis times improved to around 2.5 years, down from earlier estimates of 7–12 years. This research is now guiding a new Endometriosis Management Plan that will be available in GP clinics nationwide by 2026.

Awareness Matters: Changing Lives Through Education



Education about endometriosis can also help break stigma. In Endometriosis Awareness Month every March, campaigns like the ‘Endo Pledge’ spark conversations, ‘March into Yellow’ turns communities bright yellow, and ‘Endo Enlightened’ lights up landmarks nationwide.

With growing awareness, women seek help sooner, schools and workplaces respond better, and families take pain seriously.

A Message to Every Woman



If you experience severe period pain, pelvic pain, bowel or bladder discomfort, pain during sex or unexplained fatigue, please remember: your pain is real, and you deserve to be heard. Pain is your body signalling that something is wrong.

Anu now has a personalised plan with physiotherapy, medication and emotional support. Her pain hasn’t vanished, but for the first time, she feels hopeful. “I wish I’d known earlier this wasn’t normal,” she says.

My hope is that no woman – especially in migrant communities – waits years for that truth. The silence is ending, and so, slowly, is the pain.

Dr Preeti Khillan is a gynaecologist and women’s health advocate dedicated to supporting multicultural communities, early diagnosis and compassionate care for anyone living with pelvic pain or endometriosis.

