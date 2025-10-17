Brain fog, hot flushes and silence: Why menopause can’t be ignored

Reading Time: 4 minutes

By 2030, 47 million women will enter menopause each year. Yet stigma, poor awareness in multicultural communities, and lack of workplace support continue to hold many back. A new Australian government initiative and World Menopause Awareness Day aim to change that.

A Natural Transition, Poorly Understood

Menopause marks the final menstrual period — when a woman has had no periods for 12 months. Most women experience it between 45 and 55, with the average age about 51.

But the years leading up to it, known as perimenopause, can bring hormonal fluctuations, irregular cycles and a host of symptoms that often catch women off guard.

“I thought I was developing some rare disease,” says Lucy, 49. “I was exhausted, forgetful, emotional and constantly sweating at night. No one explained that this was perimenopause.”

Up to 80 per cent of women experience symptoms; around one in five find them severe enough to disrupt daily life.

The Many Faces of Menopause

Hot flushes and night sweats are the hallmarks, but falling oestrogen affects nearly every system in the body. Women may face brain fog, sleep disturbance, anxiety, vaginal dryness, loss of libido, thinning hair and skin, and an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis.

One of the most alarming symptoms is cognitive change-forgetting names, losing focus or misplacing items. This “brain fog” is not dementia but a temporary effect of hormonal change, poor sleep and stress.

Lifestyle Medicine: First-Line Therapy

Many symptoms can be eased through lifestyle medicine, an evidence-based approach using six pillars: sleep, exercise, nutrition, stress control, social connection and avoiding harmful substances.

Quality sleep is crucial for memory and mood, yet one in three women report insomnia. Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the brain, strengthens bones and reduces anxiety. A Mediterranean-style diet rich in vegetables, fish and olive oil supports heart and brain health.

Mindfulness or yoga can calm stress, while staying socially connected boosts resilience. Cutting down alcohol and quitting smoking help mood, sleep and cognition.

“Small changes matter,” Lucy says. “I began walking 15 minutes a day and noticed I was sleeping better and thinking clearer.”

Cultural Silence and Stigma

Despite growing openness, menopause remains taboo in many cultures. In Indian and South-Asian families, symptoms are often dismissed as something to be endured quietly.

“Our own colleagues from culturally diverse backgrounds often have poor understanding of menopause,” says a Melbourne GP. “That lack of knowledge trickles down to patients, who suffer in silence.”

Without access to clear information or culturally sensitive care, many migrant women miss out on treatments such as Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) or vaginal oestrogen for dryness and urinary infections, leading to avoidable complications like osteoporosis or depression.

Beyond Hot Flushes: Hidden Health Risks

After menopause, declining oestrogen weakens the urinary tract and changes the vaginal microbiome, making urinary tract infections (UTIs) more common. Yet 82 per cent of women don’t know the two are linked.

Simple strategies like hydration, regular urination, breathable clothing, and local oestrogen therapy can significantly reduce infections.

Menopause at Work

Menopause often strikes during the peak career years, when women are balancing leadership roles with caring for children and ageing parents. Symptoms such as fatigue, mood swings and brain fog can erode confidence and productivity.

Unions and researchers warn that a lack of workplace support is pushing many women to cut hours or retire early. Some organisations like Deloitte Australia, St John WA, and the Red Cross Lifeblood, have earned “menopause-friendly” accreditation, offering flexible hours, education sessions and open discussion.

“It’s about normalising the conversation,” says Grace Molloy, CEO of Menopause Friendly Australia. “Women shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their career.”

National Action and Global Awareness

Recognising the need for change, the Australian Government has launched a National Menopause initiative to:

· train GPs and health workers,

· fund public education campaigns,

· support menopause-friendly workplaces, and

· provide culturally tailored resources for migrant and Indigenous women.

The goal: to make menopause care accessible, evidence-based and stigma-free.

Each year on October 18, World Menopause Awareness Day highlights these issues globally, encouraging women to seek help and governments to prioritise midlife health. In Australia, community groups and clinics now host seminars and workplace events to mark the day.

Looking Ahead

Not every woman has a difficult menopause, 20 per cent sail through it, but for others, the impact can be profound. Experts agree it’s time to stop trivialising or catastrophising this life stage.

With better education, medical support and cultural understanding, menopause can be reframed not as the end of vitality but as the start of a stronger, wiser chapter in women’s lives.

Where to Get Help

· See your GP for assessment or referral to a gynaecologist.

· Australasian Menopause Society: www.menopauseorg.au

· Jean Hailes for Women’s Health

· Community Health Centres: multicultural and women’s health programs.

· World Menopause Awareness Day (Oct 18): join local events and start the conversation.

Remember: menopause is not a disease rather a natural transition. With the right support, it can mark the beginning of a healthier, more empowered life.

