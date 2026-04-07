Prabhat Sinha: Medico, community builder, diversity advocate

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Dr Prabhat Sinha

Dr Prabhat Raj Sinha was born in Gwalior, India, and migrated to Australia in 1973 in pursuit of new horizons. He began his medical career in Australia as a Senior Medical Officer with the Health Commission of NSW in Sydney, serving until April 1975, after which he established his own private practice. As the founder of Strathfield Plaza Family Medical Practice in Strathfield, he devoted over five decades to delivering compassionate, high-quality medical care. His warmth, gentle manner, and reassuring presence earned the trust of generations of patients, many of whom travelled long distances to seek his care. He also served on the Medical Panel of the Indian Consulate and several insurance companies.

A proud Indian Australian, Dr Prabhat Sinha became an Australian citizen to fully participate in the life of his adopted country. A firm believer in multiculturalism and social cohesion, he dedicated himself to upholding the values of parliamentary democracy, rule of law, equality, and compassion. Together with his wife, Mrs Neena Sinha, he raised two children Piyush Raj Sinha and Pallavi Sinha in Australia while preserving and promoting Indian cultural traditions, languages, and heritage.

Dr Sinha’s contributions to community life were extraordinary in both scope and impact. As Founder and President of Sri Mandir in Auburn, he played a pivotal role in establishing one of the first Hindu temples in Australia. Through his efforts, the temple grew into a vibrant centre for religious, cultural, and social activities. He also initiated “Navrang,” an annual cultural programme to promote Indian performing arts and encourage youth participation.

As a Founder Member and Past President of the United Indian Association (UIA), he strengthened community engagement by establishing forums for youth, women, and senior citizens. In 2006, as President of UIA and Director of the India Australia Fair at Sydney Olympic Park, he led a landmark event attended by over 20,000 people, fostering cultural exchange and unity among diverse communities. He also initiated the involvement of other ethnic and faith communities (such as the Chinese and Polish communities) by inviting them to participate in cultural activities of the Fair. This resulted in better interaction and appreciation of different cultures.

His community involvement extended widely. He served on Strathfield Council’s Multicultural Committee, founded Strathfield Australians of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage Inc., and helped organise the first Deepavali celebrations in Strathfield. As part of the Deepavali Celebration Committee of NSW Parliament, he helped in the organisation of Deepavali festival, illumination and installation of a plaque in the NSW Parliament. As a Founder Member and Vice President of Hindi Samaaj, he promoted Hindi language education. Dr Sinha was one of the Founders of Kayasth Vahini Association which was instrumental in helping children to retain their culture. He also contributed to healthcare advocacy as Vice-President of the Overseas and Australian Medical Graduates Association. As International Services Director Rotary Club of Strathfield, he raised significant funds for healthcare and the elderly. He also served as Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge.

His outstanding service was recognised through numerous accolades, including Inner West Business Awards for his medical practice and a Premier of NSW Government Award for Community Service.

Dr Sinha passed away in his beloved homeland India, and his ashes were immersed in the Ganges by his family. Even on his plane trip to India, his commitment to community service was exemplified by provision of medical care, in response to a request for help on the plane. Dr Sinha was deeply devoted to his family, his profession, and his community. He embraced every opportunity to serve, to bring people together, and to uplift those around him. His enduring legacy is one of kindness, humility, compassion, and unwavering dedication. He is fondly remembered by his wife, his children and their spouses and his grandchildren, and the wider community for his gentle smile, his high standard of medical care and tireless service, and the profound difference he made in the lives of so many.

Throughout his life, Dr Prabhat Sinha exemplified integrity, quiet strength, and a steadfast commitment to doing what was right.

As a cherished member of our community, he always offered his support with characteristic generosity and sincerity, and spoke thoughtfully about the importance of integrity and principled leadership.

His was a life lived with purpose, courage, and compassion. His achievements stand as a testament to his dedication, vision, and lasting contribution to our community.

The Sinha family will be holding a Shraddhanjali and Celebration of Life service to honour and remember Dr Sinha on Saturday 25 April at 3:00 PM. This Service will provide family, friends, and community members an opportunity to come together, pay their respects, share memories, and celebrate a life so meaningfully lived in service of others.

As places are strictly limited, for further details regarding the Service, attendees are kindly requested to contact Pallavi Sinha directly on 0410546685.

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