Dr Atul Kumar Garg: King’s Birthday Honours 2026

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Reflecting on his journey since arriving in Australia, Dr Atul Kumar Garg of Perth says, “Australia has given me great opportunities since I arrived here in 1993.”

As someone who grabbed each of these opportunities with both hands and made something of them, he is not only a great role model, but one whose contributions have now been recognised with an OAM.

Dr Garg gave up a life in the Indian Navy when he moved to Australia, taking up roles here in the State Energy Commission, Alinta Energy, Department of Planning and Infrastructure of Western Australia and more.

He has spent years building and directing volunteer networks across Western Australia. In his 33 years here, his civic participation has touched community as well as mainstream platforms.

Community builder

At the community level, almost immediately after his arrival, he became involved with activities in the Indian Society of Western Australia ISWA, the Hindi Samaj of Western Australia and the Hindu Association of Western Australia. He played a major role in the establishment of WA’s first Hindu temple at Perth. In 2017, he founded the Federation of Indian Associations of Western Australia, uniting over 150 Indian associations under one umbrella for better outcomes for the Indian community of the state.

In the mainstream, Neighbourhood Watch was one of Dr Atul Kumar Garg’s earliest forays in community involvement, only months after arriving in the country. He began as a street representative, rose to suburb manager and area coordinator, and has been a Member of the State Board since 2017.

“We must all use our skills to do good to the community,” Dr Garg told Indian Link about his early start in civic roles here in Australia.

It’s a lesson he claims he learned from his parents, and from his time in the Indian Navy.

“My parents taught me values of hard work, integrity and education, and to use these in the service to others. The Indian navy taught me the importance of serving the community and serving something larger than myself.”

Roles in the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and Carers’ Advisory Council also seemed aligned to his interest in public health.

Dr Garg also joined the Returned Services League of Australia in 2020, currently Acting President in the Applecross sub-branch.

His interests in technology took him to Chair the High Technology Club at Murdoch University, and he also founded the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers Australia.

Dr Garg is also a Justice of the Peace, and a keen golfer, founder of the Ozind Golf Club.

But wait, there’s more.

If you’re wondering about that ‘Dr’ title – the unstoppable Atul Garg took a PhD, from the University of Paris no less, in the field of Transformational Leadership. This latest accolade is the newest feather in his cap, arriving only six months ago.

“I’ve believed strongly in transformational leadership in all my roles professionally and in the community,” he said. Looking at his life’s work, it is obvious why transformational leadership – with its focus on fostering morale, motivation and evolving ‘followers’ into leaders themselves – would appeal to him.

Bridging the Indian Ocean

Dr Atul Kumar Garg served in the Indian Navy for nineteen years, before retiring as a Commander in 1993 to move to Australia with his family. He has been honoured with six decorations in the navy, and served as the Chief Aviation Officer/ Engineer on the highly distinguished INS Viraat Aircraft Carrier, and was part of the team that installed computers on it, a first for the Indian Navy. As an engineer in the Navy with a Masters in IT and Computer Science, he sits at the nexus of defence and technology, an area of deep interest to him.

Dr Atul Kumar Garg’s nineteen-year career in the Indian navy has given him strong insights into the relationship between the Indian and Australian navies over the shared Indian Ocean.

Through his Perth Research Organisation, he writes policy papers for the state and federal governments on areas of significance. His latest paper was on the AUKUS submarine deal.

“What happens in the ocean is of importance to both the countries,” he says, hoping for a deeper partnership between the two nations in not just defence and maritime security, but also technology.

Now serving as the newly appointed Australian advisor to the Economic Council of India, he hopes to “focus more on growing the relationship, and make sure that Australia and India develop the defence ties and maritime ties and share the new technology,” to make their region more secure.

Clearly, Dr Garg’s service to the people did not end with the Indian Navy – it simply found new expression in Australia.

“Volunteering gives you great satisfaction,” Dr Garg mused. “I feel that this OAM honour is not mine alone – it belongs to every volunteer who is quietly serving the community out there, without expecting any recognition. I might add, this honour has reinforced my beliefs that every individual can make a positive difference through service to the community.”

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