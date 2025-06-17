Diwali arts competition 2025: Design our Diwali greeting card!

🎨 Calling all little artists! ✨
Indian Link’s beloved Diwali Arts Competition is back!
We’re once again on the lookout for the brightest young talents in our community from all across Australia. This year’s challenge? Bring a mandala to life with your colours, creativity, and Diwali spirit! Diwali arts competition 2025
🖍️ Use the mandala design below as your canvas – colour it in, paint it, make it your own.
🖼️ Click here to download the template and get started. Let’s see your festive flair shine!
✨ TWO age categories:
-
Kids up to 7 years
-
Kids aged 8–12 years
🎁 Win book vouchers worth $75 and $50 in each category!
🖌️ The winning design will be featured as Indian Link’s Diwali card this year.
Deadline to enter: 3 October 2025 Diwali arts competition 2025
Need a little inspiration? Check out last year’s amazing winning designs by 12-year-old Rutuja Takle and 7-year-old Sabrina Singh [here].
To enter, send your artwork with:
-
Your name and age
-
Your address
-
A parent’s mobile number
Post your entry to:
Indian Link
GPO Box 108
Sydney NSW 2001
📞 For more info, call us at 1800 015 847 or email editor@indianlink.com.au.
Get your colours out – we can’t wait to see your Diwali magic!