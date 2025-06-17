What are you looking for...?
Diwali arts competition 2025: Design our Diwali greeting card!

Two age groups, loads of prizes, and a chance to be featured in our Diwali special! Grab your colours and let the creativity flow!

Diwali arts competition 2025
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

🎨 Calling all little artists! ✨

Indian Link’s beloved Diwali Arts Competition is back!

We’re once again on the lookout for the brightest young talents in our community from all across Australia. This year’s challenge? Bring a mandala to life with your colours, creativity, and Diwali spirit! Diwali arts competition 2025

🖍️ Use the mandala design below as your canvas – colour it in, paint it, make it your own.

🖼️ Click here to download the template and get started. Let’s see your festive flair shine!

Diwali arts competition 2025

✨ TWO age categories:

  • Kids up to 7 years

  • Kids aged 8–12 years

🎁 Win book vouchers worth $75 and $50 in each category!

🖌️ The winning design will be featured as Indian Link’s Diwali card this year.

Deadline to enter: 3 October 2025 Diwali arts competition 2025

Need a little inspiration? Check out last year’s amazing winning designs by 12-year-old Rutuja Takle and 7-year-old Sabrina Singh [here].

To enter, send your artwork with:

  • Your name and age

  • Your address

  • A parent’s mobile number

Post your entry to:
Indian Link
GPO Box 108
Sydney NSW 2001

📞 For more info, call us at 1800 015 847 or email editor@indianlink.com.au.

Get your colours out – we can’t wait to see your Diwali magic!

