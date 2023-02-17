Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy mulls 2024 presidential bid

Reading Time: 2 minutes

After Nikki Haley, who just announced her 2024 presidential bid, another Indian-American Republican looks set to throw his hat in the ring.

Millionaire businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, who declared war on “woke” culture with his bestseller ‘Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam’, said he is “strongly considering”.

“Yes, I am strongly considering it,” Vivek Ramaswamy confirmed to Fox New Digital.

For this, the Butler County native has been making the rounds in Iowa, delivering a message against the invasion of woke liberal ideology in the business world, according to a Politico report.

A regular commentator on Fox News, the right-winger has been talking about the influence of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in business practices.

In a Twitter post, he said that he will be back in Iowa on February 23, in Scott County and in Des Moines, where he will talk about ideals and diversity.

“If you ask most people in my generation what it means to be an American, you get a blank stare in response,” he told Fox News Digital.

He further said that he is on a mission to deliver an answer to that question, and wants to “revive the basic ideas that set this nation into motion nearly 250 years ago”.

I am going to make a bold and early call. @VivekGRamaswamy will run for POTUS and win. I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say. https://t.co/agAPlqqlhq — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 15, 2023

Ramaswamy’s net worth is reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states, the Politico report said.

So far, former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley have announced bids in the Republican primary.

With high-profile candidates like Florida governor Ron DeSantis expected to join the race, Ramaswamy’s chances are challenging, but he does seem confident.

“You know, maybe all of this is ill-advised and I’ll fall flat on my face,” Vivek Ramaswamy said about his presidential bid. “I don’t think that’s gonna happen.”

Born and raised in southwest Ohio, Cincinnati, to immigrant parents, his mother a geriatric psychiatrist and his father was a General Electric engineer.

Ramaswamy graduated from St Xavier High School and went on to Harvard and Yale.

At Yale, he was a recipient of the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans.

He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA approved products, according to his website.

In 2020, he emerged as a prominent national commentator on stakeholder capitalism, free speech, and identity politics.

In 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a new firm focused on restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.

With an oratory style is being compared to that of Barak Obama’s, a Vivek Ramaswamy presidential bid is beginning to evoke interest.

