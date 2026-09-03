Minns courts India as NSW deepens ties across education, tourism and culture

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New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has taken the state’s engagement with India a step further, using a high-level Mumbai reception to promote stronger links across education, skills, research, tourism and culture. Chris Minns India visit

The visit brought together government representatives, university and education leaders, tourism stakeholders and other industry representatives, with Maharashtra emerging as an important partner in NSW’s efforts to expand its relationship with India.

Speaking to guests in Mumbai, Minns highlighted the opportunities for Indian institutions and businesses to work more closely with New South Wales. Education and skills were among the key areas discussed, with an emphasis on creating greater collaboration between Indian organisations and NSW’s universities and training sector.

Several scholarship and research partnerships were announced during the visit, involving leading NSW institutions including the University of Wollongong, UNSW and the University of Sydney. The initiatives are expected to create further opportunities for students, academics and researchers in both countries.

Chris Minns India visit

For Indian students and families, Australia’s education sector has long been an important bridge between the two countries. Strengthening institutional partnerships could further expand opportunities for academic exchange, research and skills development.

Tourism was another major component of the Mumbai engagement.

Minns invited more Indian visitors to discover New South Wales, showcasing not only Sydney but also the state’s regional destinations. The appeal ranged from beaches and natural attractions to food, culture and experiences across regional NSW.

Destination NSW representatives also highlighted the potential of the rapidly growing Indian visitor market. The push reflects a broader strategy to encourage Indian travellers to venture beyond Sydney and experience the diversity of the state.

Culture provided another important link. Chris Minns India visit

The Indian Film Festival’s association with New South Wales, with NSW designated as the focus state, was announced as part of the engagement. The initiative offers an opportunity to strengthen cultural connections while showcasing NSW to Indian audiences through one of India’s most influential creative industries.

The Mumbai reception itself was deliberately relaxed and informal, allowing guests from different sectors to interact directly with the Premier and NSW representatives. NSW produce and food were also showcased during the evening, adding an economic and cultural dimension to the event.

The focus on Maharashtra was particularly significant. Mumbai is India’s financial and entertainment capital, while Maharashtra has a large and influential business, education and cultural ecosystem. Greater engagement between Maharashtra and NSW could therefore open doors across multiple sectors.

“NSW and Maharashtra have built a strong relationship over more than a decade, and today we agreed there’s an opportunity to do much more together,” Premier Minns said. “We share ambitions in some of the industries that will shape the next generation of jobs in technology, clean energy, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing and education.”

Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said, “India is one of NSW’s most important economic partners and Maharashtra is one of the country’s leading business and investment centres. Renewing this (sister-state relationship) agreement will help strengthen commercial links and create opportunities across sectors including technology, critical minerals, clean energy, education and advanced industries.”

Maharashtra Cheif Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Our focus will be on translating this partnership into tangible outcomes – greater investment, stronger business and institutional linkages, and new opportunities for the people of both Maharashtra and New South Wales.”

For the Indian diaspora in New South Wales, the strengthening of these links is also significant. The community has become an increasingly important part of the state’s social, professional and economic landscape, creating a natural bridge between India and Australia.

The Mumbai reception ended with a sense of optimism about further engagement, with education, research, tourism and culture providing practical pathways for closer ties.

Chris Minns’ India visit ultimately sends a broader message: the NSW-India relationship is moving beyond traditional government diplomacy towards partnerships that involve universities, researchers, businesses, tourists and communities.

For Maharashtra and New South Wales, the next chapter may be less about building connections from scratch and more about turning existing people-to-people links into lasting institutional and economic partnerships.

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