Parvyn: My dad, in his own words

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If you put my dad Dya Singh’s name into a search engine, AI will tell you that he ‘is an internationally acclaimed Australian-Sikh world music singer and musician who is widely recognised for pioneering a unique fusion of traditional devotional hymns (shabads) with contemporary global music genres… and has spent decades bridging cultural gaps by introducing Sikh musical traditions to broader Western audiences.’ I’m here to tell you that they are absolutely right! And I was lucky enough to spend a lot of my childhood, teenage years and early twenties by his side singing to those audiences across the globe.

Parvyn: What is an example of a moment in your life when you thought “it doesn’t get better than this”?

Dya Singh: Such moments are many. Primarily every moment on stage when I have my entire family with me and my beloved music colleagues with thousands before us, not only being entertained, but also being able to reflect upon their own lives, what direction they are headed in, and what they could do to become better human beings. That is what this life is about and that was the message I spread through my music.

Parvyn: What was your main inspiration to begin performing at mainstream venues and festivals?

Dya Singh: It was the attack of Indian forces, on their own kind, at the sanctum sanctorum of Sikhs, the Golden Temple in the holy Sikh city of Amritsar in Punjab, India in 1984. That was the spur I needed to ‘do something’ for the blow on the Sikh collective psyche. My weapon (tool) was my Guru (Gurbani) and music. We took that formula into the mainstream and with God’s grace, global.

Parvyn: You’ve always been a bit of a rebel haven’t you. What was the most rebellious thing you did as a teenager?

There are too many to mention! Examples range from I beat up 4 bullies in school that had been harassing other students feeling that they were a force unto themselves. Somehow I too was penalised and sent to detention, perhaps because they were in a poorer condition than I was. Luckily I escaped expulsion with timely intervention from your Thaya Ji Baldev.

I joined some friends to rob a hospital store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia of medical supplies needed by a poor family needing stuff like a wheelchair, clean sheets, pillows and a medical kit once.

Another time after a Saturday night out with friends we were driving through the very centre of KL as dawn broke. We found work signs used the day before by road repairs workers and placed them across the main road in the city diverting all traffic into a side back road. We came back a couple of hours later and fell about laughing as all Sunday morning traffic was still going down a side lane. I wonder how long the signs stayed.

Parvyn: I have always been curious about my dadaji, Harchand Singh Bassian. What was the best piece of advice your dad ever gave you?

Dya Singh: Help if you can. Never harm.

Parvyn: What is the funniest memory you have of us as a family?

Dya Singh: Family time has always been fun and funny. Thank the Lord. We have been able to ride through the rough times and emerge better and stronger. I have no individual funny moment in mind. Family gatherings have always been fun and upbeat. I cannot recollect a single moment when a family gathering has gone south.

Parvyn: Ok, now to me. What was I like as a child and how do you think I have grown?

Dya Singh: You were quiet. Never a problem like your eldest sister. You were singular minded and happily never came under peer pressure. You were never ‘high maintenance’. You grew up as mum and I envisaged. An individual. Capable of standing on your own two feet and able to strive for what you wanted. We are very proud of you.

Dya Singh

Parvyn: I feel like this is only the start of all the questions I have for you Dad. Your rebellious nature and desire to make a real difference on this Earth has definitely rubbed off on me. You have one of the biggest loving hearts I know and through all the years of ups and downs I am so proud to be your daughter and share the load of carrying the torch of the work you and mum set out to do. Now, before I start getting too sentimental and carried away, Happy Father’s Day!

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