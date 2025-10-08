California lights up with Diwali holiday recognition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a landmark nod to America’s growing cultural diversity, California has officially designated Diwali as a state holiday, becoming only the third US state to do so, after Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 268, introduced by Indian-origin Assembly member Ash Kalra and co-authored by Dr Darshana Patel, cementing the Festival of Lights on California’s civic calendar. The law allows state employees a paid day off and permits schools to observe the festival through cultural programs and community events.

“Diwali brings communities together with the message of goodwill, peace, and renewal,” Kalra said. “California should embrace its diversity and let Diwali shine bright.”

Home to the largest Indian-American population in the US, California’s recognition is both symbolic and significant. It acknowledges the contributions of the Indian diaspora that includes doctors, tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and artists who have long made the Golden State their home.

Community organisations have hailed the move as a milestone in inclusion. Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami called it “a powerful recognition of our cultural heritage and a testament to the diaspora’s contributions to California’s economy and civic life.”

The California Diwali holiday legislation follows a nationwide trend of visibility for South Asian festivals. In October 2024, Pennsylvania became the first US state to officially declare Diwali a public holiday. Soon after, New York City made history by adding Diwali to its list of school holidays — with November 1, 2024 marking the first-ever closure of public schools for the festival. Several school districts across New York State, beyond the city itself, have since followed suit, formally recognising Diwali in their academic calendars.

Back in 2016, a campaign was run by the community members for the U.S. Postal Service to issue the Diwali Forever Stamp – an effort rooted in community activism dating back to 2001. The movement gained national momentum in 2009, when President Barack Obama lit a diya in the White House, a deeply symbolic act of inclusion and acknowledgment.

