CAIR Maitri grant program reopens for 2025-26

The Centre for Australia-India Relations’ (CAIR) Maitri grant program will return for its fourth iteration, with applications closing in early November.

The Government of Australia funded initiative has been expanded for its 2025-26 program, with over $5 million available towards ‘projects that will strengthen the Australia-India relationship in new and innovative ways across a number of sectors.

The flagship program of CAIR, over 71 projects have been supported through Maitri funding, including three iterations of the Australia India Youth Dialogue, the Indian Ocean Craft Triennial and the creation of an India Chair at the Lowy Institute for International Policy.

The Maitri Scholarships and Maitri Fellowships programs are aimed at Australian and Indian scholars, deepening educational links on both STEM-related research and geostrategic or geoeconomic policy.

Chandni Singh, from the School of Environment and Sustainability, Indian Institute for Human Settlements in Bangalore, who received a Maitri Fellowship in 2024 to work with La Trobe Asia, looks forward to sharing her research.

“I am excited to build research and learning partnerships around climate change adaptation and exploring innovative, interdisciplinary ways in which IIHS and La Trobe can work together. I am also looking forward to learning about how two topics close to my interest – adapting to extreme heat, and climate migration – are understood in the city of Melbourne,” she told CAIR.

Sumit Nag, a 2024 Maitri Scholar at ANU, said the opportunity will elevate his professional and personal life.

“I am immensely excited about the opportunity to collaborate and exchange ideas with fellow scholars in Australia, especially in areas concerning sustainable energy and environmental sustainability,” he told CAIR.

“My visit is not just an academic mission but a journey towards personal enrichment and inspiration, driven by Australia’s rich natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and unique ecosystems. I look forward to experiencing the blend of academic excellence and natural beauty that Australia is renowned for, enriching both my professional and personal life.”

The Maitri Grants program, previously divided into Research and Cultural Partnership streams, but now combined, is open to ‘businesses, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, or other entities’

Past recipients have included a cross-continental tram show The Sundarban Tramjatra, Australian South Asian Centre’s Brown Women Comedy showcase, and an immersive light show at Fremantle Biennale. Announcing the initiative today, Foreign Minister Penny Wong stressed the importance of the program to their shared vision of a stable Indo-Pacific region.

“India matters to Australia more than ever, with increasing strategic alignment and a shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” she said.

“Building our India business literacy, deepening cultural connections, promoting policy dialogue, and engaging Indian diaspora communities through Maitri is important for Australia’s future prosperity.”