Breaking the silence: Sex after menopause

Menopause can feel like a mixed blessing. For many women, it brings freedom from periods and pregnancy worries – but it can also introduce changes that make intimacy feel unfamiliar or frustrating. The good news? Sex after menopause is very much possible. Many couples report it is actually more relaxed and satisfying – just with a different rhythm, more time, and sometimes treatment.

And yet, here’s a refrain I hear far too often at my clinic: “Doctor, I love my partner, but it hurts,” or “I don’t feel like myself anymore.” Many admit they’ve never spoken about it – not even to close friends – because sexual health is still treated as private or shameful in culturally conservative homes. But sexual wellbeing isn’t a luxury; it’s central to health, confidence, connection and quality of life.

When talking about sex after menopause feels hard

In cultures like ours, women often endure discomfort quietly, and view desire as something for the young, or indeed, that sex after menopause is unnecessary. Combined with busy households, caregiving, shared living and work stress, intimacy can easily slip to the bottom of the list.

Language can also be a barrier. Many women struggle to find words they’re comfortable using – in English they feel awkward, while the mother tongue may sound too blunt. Some fear judgement or dismissal; others feel guilty (“My partner still wants closeness, so I should just tolerate it.”) Hear this, plain and simple: pain is not your duty. If sex hurts, your body is asking for support, not silence.

What actually changes after menopause?

Menopause occurs when oestrogen levels fall. Oestrogen keeps the vulva and vagina healthy, elastic and well-lubricated. When levels drop, tissues can become thinner, drier and less flexible, leading to dryness, burning, irritation and pain during sex. Desire and arousal may also change, influenced not just by hormones but by sleep disruption, mood, stress, medications, body image and long-term health conditions.

The most common problem: dryness and painful sex

Many women develop genitourinary symptoms of menopause like dryness, irritation, discomfort during sex, and sometimes urinary symptoms like frequent urination or recurrent UTIs. This is extremely common, yet often untreated because women feel embarrassed to raise it.

Too often, dryness is mistaken for infection or poor hygiene, leading to harsh soaps, antiseptic washes, or home remedies that worsen irritation. Gentle care matters: the vulva does not need perfumes, strong soaps or scrubbing. If sex feels like stinging, burning or “sandpaper,” know this is common – and very treatable.

Four areas women commonly struggle with

Menopausal sexual concerns often fall into four overlapping areas: desire (interest), arousal (getting turned on), orgasm (reaching climax), and pain (often linked to dryness or pelvic floor tension). Many women experience more than one at the same time.

A key point: being “less interested” is not automatically a medical problem. If you feel content and your relationship feels healthy, nothing needs fixing. But if you feel distressed, disconnected, or pressured, support can help.

Practical steps that help – often quickly

Start simple, start early, and be kind to your body.

Lubricants reduce friction during sex. (Reframe any hesitation to use these by considering these as comfort tools – like glasses for better eyesight)

Vaginal moisturisers, like skincare products, improve day-to-day dryness and comfort.

If dryness is moderate to severe, low-dose vaginal oestrogen (cream, tablet, or ring) can be very effective and is commonly used to restore tissue comfort.

Allow more time for arousal. After menopause, the body needs longer warm-up, and many women find pleasure becomes more clitoral-focused, with orgasm requiring more direct, consistent stimulation than before. This is normal biology, not a personal failure.

For women with hot flushes, night sweats, and multiple symptoms, menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) may help, but it is not one-size-fits-all. It must be individualised based on your symptoms, medical history, and personal risks.

Low desire: hormones are only part of the story

Low libido may be linked to fatigue, poor sleep, stress, relationship strain, alcohol, medications (including some antidepressants), body image changes, past trauma, and chronic pain. In many conservative homes, desire also suffers when women carry the invisible “mental load” alone. Desire thrives when a woman feels emotionally safe, respected, and not rushed.

Also remember, partners age too. Erectile difficulties, diabetes, blood pressure problems, stress, and low mood can affect male sexual function. When couples treat this as “our health”, not “her problem”, intimacy improves.

When pain leads to fear: pelvic floor help matters

When sex becomes painful, the body can start bracing automatically. Pelvic floor muscles tighten, making penetration more uncomfortable. Pelvic floor physiotherapy, gradual retraining, and sometimes counselling or sex therapy can be life changing. You do not need to “push through” pain to prove love.

A new definition of intimacy

Penetrative sex is not the only form of closeness. Touch, massage, cuddling, shared laughter, and emotional connection keep relationships strong. Menopause is not the end of sexuality; it is a transition. If something doesn’t feel right, please don’t suffer in silence.

Help exists, and you deserve comfort, confidence, and connection at every age.

