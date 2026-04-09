Best Multicultural Publication 2026 | NSW Premier’s Harmony Dinner 2026

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Indian Link has won the Best Multicultural Publication Award at the NSW Premier’s Harmony Dinner 2026 a proud milestone celebrating years of storytelling, community connection, and cultural representation. In this video, Rajni & Pawan Luthra share what IndianLink is all about from amplifying diverse voices to building a platform that connects and empowers the Indian-Australian community and beyond.

This is the fifth time Indian Link has won this award, and it marks our 33rd award since the awards were instituted in 2012.

VC:Multiculural NSW

Watch the whole video here