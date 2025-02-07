Australia’s tallest metal structure one of many attractions at new BAPS site

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Preparations are on for the new BAPS temple in Kemps Creek in Sydney’s southwest to be inaugurated early next month.

BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct, sprawling across 25 acres, features traditional Indian architecture, the nation’s tallest metal statue, and a meditation garden with native Australian plants.

These elements are in the foreground of the buildings that will serve as the Cultural Centre, described by temple authorities as “a site for sharing, learning and understanding for people from all backgrounds”.

Together, they mark the completion of Phase 1 of the temple project. (It began in 2021 in a heartwarming ceremony, with each family of the congregation presenting a brick for the foundation, which they had included in prayers the day before).

Phase 2 of the massive undertaking involves the construction of the actual temple, at this site close to Western Sydney Airport. BAPS temple

The Cultural Centre will be inaugurated by the sixth spiritual leader of BAPS, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj. He will lead the celebrations of Phase 1 completion, and formally launch Phase 2, when he arrives in Sydney for a month-long visit on 4 March.

The 92-year-old leader will participate in several festivals, including the unveiling of the metal statue, a cultural parade, Holi celebrations, and the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction of the traditional stone temple at the site.

Devotees from across Australia and New Zealand are expected to attend, as well as from UK, US and India.

“This precinct has been 10 years in the making and is a place where people can experience India’s rich cultural traditions. Whether you want to practise your faith, spend time with family, or just enjoy the atmosphere in the garden or underneath the statue, there’s something for everyone,” said BAPS spokesperson Kunal Patel.

“The 15-metre-tall statue represents Bhagwan Swaminarayan in his youthful form, known as Nilkanth Varni. Standing on one foot, with his eyes closed in concentration, the statue symbolises peace, resilience, and focus – values everyone in today’s society aspires for.”

Statues of this stance of the founder of the faith, Bhagwan Swaminarayan (1781-1829), appear at various Swaminarayan temples the world over. Called Tapomurti (‘Statue in Penance’), it depicts the ascetic pose in which the spiritual leader mastered the practise of Yoga in the Himalayas in his youth.

To followers today, it represents intense self-discipline. BAPS temple

The inauguration program includes a Mahayagna on 5 March, and the reveal and consecration of Tapomurti, Australia’s tallest metal statue, on 6 March.

The site for the temple was personally selected by Swami Mahant himself in 2015 when he visited here as a much respected senior monk.

The multimillion dollar project is funded by volunteers and donors from within the BAPS community nationwide and the Hindu community at large.

“As such, it is a shining eample of the dedication and the spirit of volunteerism in our community, and the deeply ingrained philosophy of living with peace in our lives,” Praful Jethwa of BAPS told Indian Link. “It also reflects the vision of the leadership of Mahant Swami Maharaj, whose selfless service sustained over decades is inspiring in its guidance.”

About BAPS Australia

BAPS, which stands for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (also known as BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha), is a global Hindu organisation rooted in the Vedas, the ancient scriptures of Hinduism.

It is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organisation dedicated to promoting personal growth and improving society through the Hindu values of faith, unity, and selfless service.

Established in 1984, BAPS Australia now has mandirs in all major cities and more than 50 assembly centres across both metropolitan and regional Australia.

BAPS Australia works closely with BAPS Charities, a registered charity with the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC), to support individuals, families, and communities in need. The charity offers benevolent relief through various programs, including food donation drives and fundraising for healthcare initiatives.

