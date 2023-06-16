Susai Benjamin OAM: King’s Birthday Honours 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mr Susai Mathew Benjamin, a resident of the Toongabie suburb of Sydney, has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the law and the community with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) on King’s Birthday Honours this year.

“This award is the recognition of one’s services to the community at large. And it shows that being a migrant does not make you different from other Australians. If you serve the community, the nation, you get recognition from the people,” Mr Benjamin expressed humbly, reflecting on the significance of receiving the Order of Australia Medal.

Professionally, Mr Benjamin is a solicitor, barrister, and migration agent. He was admitted as a legal practitioner by the NSW Supreme Court in August 2003. He holds degrees in law, a Bachelor of Science, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work (equivalent to an MA in Social Work). Before his legal career, Mr Benjamin studied community development in the United Kingdom and served as the director of a not-for-profit community development organization in India.

Mr Benjamin’s extensive community involvement includes his role as the Honorary Director of the Toongabbie Legal Centre Inc., a free community legal service established in 2005 to provide legal assistance to disadvantaged individuals in the Toongabbie and surrounding areas. He is also the Acting Principal Solicitor of the

Toongabbie Legal Centre and the legal outreach service Blacktown Legal Centre.

Within the Blacktown City Council, Mr Benjamin has served as a Councillor for Ward 3 since 2012. He has held several important positions, including Chair of the Multicultural Advisory Committee, Chair of the Community Service Committee, and Chair of the Seniors Advisory Committee. His dedication to public open spaces and parks has been a notable aspect of his advocacy work.

Mr Benjamin’s commitment to multiculturalism and community engagement extends beyond his local council. He served as a Member of the Australian Multicultural Advisory Council from 2008 to 2011 and was a former Member of the Ethnic Communities Council of NSW. Additionally, he served as the Secretary of the Sydney Chapter of the Society for International Development and was a member of the United Indian Associations. He also contributed as an Executive Committee Member of the Australian Institute of Administrative Law and served as Treasurer and Member of the Council of Australasian Tribunal.

Throughout his career, Mr Benjamin has received various awards and recognitions for his exceptional work. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Michelle Crowther PSM Excellence Award from the Law Society of New South Wales, and a Westfield Local Hero Award.

Mr Susai Mathew Benjamin, OAM, is a remarkable individual who has dedicated his professional and personal life to providing legal assistance to disadvantaged people, advocating for multiculturalism, and contributing to the community through his involvement in various organizations and committees.

With a deep sense of commitment, Mr Benjamin has made the decision to resign from his position in the NSW government’s Revenue Department. He is now determined to dedicate his full time and energy to strengthening the Toongabbie Legal Centre and providing essential services to those in need.

“Now, I want to devote my time to strengthening the Toongabbie Legal Centre and providing services to those who need help. It’s my topmost interest and commitment,” he affirmed, emphasising his unwavering dedication to the community.

