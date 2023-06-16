New Aust High Commissioner to India, and Bengaluru’s first Consul General

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Philip Green, an accomplished Australian diplomat, has been appointed as Australia’s next High Commissioner to India.

The announcement was made by Penny Wong, Foreign Affairs Minister today.

Ms Wong also announced Hilary McGeachy as the first Consul-General in Bengaluru, India

With a distinguished career spanning various diplomatic roles, including his current position as the Australian Ambassador to Germany, Philip Green brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Throughout his career, Green has held significant diplomatic positions, serving as Ambassador and/or High Commissioner in several countries. Notably, he has served in Singapore from 2012 to 2016, South Africa from 2004 to 2008, and Kenya from 1998 to 2000. These assignments have provided him with a deep understanding of international relations and valuable insights into diverse cultural contexts.

During his tenure in Canberra from 2018 to 2019, Green played a pivotal role in shaping Australia’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and fostering crucial relationships with the United States, Canada, and ASEAN. His leadership and strategic acumen have been instrumental in advancing Australia’s interests in the region.

Green’s involvement in Australian politics and government extends beyond his diplomatic postings. He served as the International Adviser to Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd from 2009 to 2010 and later as Chief of Staff during Rudd’s tenure as Foreign Minister from 2010 to 2012. These roles allowed him to contribute significantly to Australia’s foreign policy formulation and implementation.

In 2004, Green led the Secretariat for the Review of Australian Intelligence Agencies, demonstrating his expertise in matters of national security and intelligence. His contributions to enhancing Australia’s intelligence capabilities were recognized when he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2003 for his role in the response to the Bali terrorist tragedy.

Education has been a cornerstone of Green’s academic background. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honours and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney, demonstrating his intellectual prowess. In recognition of his achievements and dedication to public service, he has received honorary degrees from James Cook University and Murdoch University.

Outside of his professional endeavours, Green is married to Professor Doctor Susan Marks, a renowned scholar in the field of International Law, who currently holds the position of Professor of International Law at the London School of Economics. Their shared passion for global affairs and academia underscores their commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

As Australia’s next High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM will undoubtedly bring his vast experience, strategic vision, and diplomatic acumen to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Australia and India. His track record of excellence and commitment to public service makes him well-equipped to navigate the complexities of international diplomacy and advance the interests of both nations.

Hilary McGeachy, first Consul-General in Bengaluru, India

In a move to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance economic cooperation, Australia has appointed Hilary McGeachy as its first Consul-General in Bengaluru, India. The establishment of the Bengaluru Consulate-General marks Australia’s fifth diplomatic mission in the country, with consular responsibilities spanning the states of Karnataka and Telangana.

Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, is a thriving hub of innovation and technology. It serves as the epicentre of India’s technology industry, boasting a vibrant business community and a booming digital economy. With this appointment, Australia aims to deepen its trade, investment, and people-to-people ties with this dynamic region of south India, while also bolstering its technology partnership.

By establishing the Bengaluru Consulate-General and appointing Hilary McGeachy, Australia underscores the importance it places on its relationship with India.

Or rather one important consular appointment: Hilary McGeachy will be the first Consul-General in India’s tech capital of Bengaluru. https://t.co/4wMctC82jT — Ian Hall (@DrIanHall) June 16, 2023

McGeachy brings a wealth of experience to her new role. As a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, she has previously served in India and Germany, gaining valuable insights into the dynamics of these countries. Her extensive background includes being the 2018 Alliance 21 Fellow at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney. During her fellowship, she conducted research at the Center for a New American Security in Washington, DC, focusing on emerging technology, international rules, and geo-economic competition.

Furthermore, Hilary McGeachy has served as a trade negotiator for the Australian Government, specialising in e-commerce, telecommunications, and digital issues in prominent international forums such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the World Trade Organization, and APEC. Currently a member of the economic team at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, she previously served in the Australian Embassy in Berlin. Ms McGeachy holds an Arts/Law (Honours) degree from the Australian National University, showcasing her strong academic background.

With the appointment Hilary McGeachy as Australia’s first Consul-General in Bengaluru, both countries are poised to foster greater collaboration in various sectors, including technology, trade, and investment.

