fbpx
Australia

Student, visitor, temporary skilled visas to be fast tracked

Home Affairs to dedicate more staff to address visa backlog

By Indian Link
0
student on laptop
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

With nearly 1,000,000 visas pending with the Department of Home Affairs, the Albanese government has directed the department to devote more staff to address this backlog.

The processing of student visas, visitor visas, and temporary skilled visas will be prioritised, to assist with the country’s labour shortages and contribute to economic growth.

In May, nearly 140 new staff who previously focused on travel exemptions were redirected to visa processing.

This will be welcome news to those who were waiting in limbo to see the outcome of their visa applications.

Equally, businesses facing shortage of staff will be looking forward to a new pool of applicants, following this announcement.

According to the statement by Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles, 745,000 visas have been finalised since the beginning of June 2022, including over 645,000 offshore applications.

“The number of applications received in June 2022 is 6.5 per cent higher than May 2022 – over the same period, there was a 10.6 per cent increase in applications finalised,” Minister Giles said.

“The processing of visas will continue to be a major priority for this Government – but reducing the backlog of applications can’t happen overnight.”

As per global visa processing times on the Department of Home Affairs website, 90 per cent of student visas (higher education sector) could take seven months to be finalised. Student visas for postgraduate research could take up to eight months.

The majority of tourist visas are processed in 37 days while sponsored family visitors could take up to 50 days.

The Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia (FECCA) has welcomed the minister’s announcement.

FECCA Chairperson Carlo Carli said the progress to address the visa backlog so far is “no mean feat” while noting that in May, bridging visa numbers reached 354,171 (mostly held by people waiting to become permanent residents.)

“We encourage the government to view immigration as a nation-building project and ensure the balance between permanent and temporary migration is addressed. In recent years, the emphasis on temporary migration and treatment of temporary migrants has had significant impacts on Australia’s multicultural national identity.”

READ MORE: NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet prepares for India

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWoman collecting firewood finds 4.39 carat diamond in MP’s Panna
Next articleBook Review: The Escapades of Toby Turner by Vaibhav Mehra
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

the escapades of toby turner book

Book Review: The Escapades of Toby Turner by Vaibhav Mehra

Manan Luthra - 0
  When your father vanishes under mysterious circumstances, how far would you go to find him? This question lies at the heart of children’s thriller...
diamond panna

Woman collecting firewood finds 4.39 carat diamond in MP’s Panna

Indian Link - 0
  Madhya Pradesh's Panna, famous for its diamond mines, has made many poor families' fortune as they come across precious stones in the most unexpected...
Opening ceremony CWG

Shakespeare, vintage cars, Duran Duran light up opening ceremony of Birmingham...

Indian Link - 0
  An array of houses from around the Commonwealth created from virtual reality bring back scenes of the bygone era to depict the most famous...
Commonwealth Games India

India’s schedule for the Commonwealth Games

Indian Link - 0
  At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham commencing today 28 July, India will be represented by 205 athletes, competing in 15 different sports. With Neeraj...
Burberry Sahib Singh

4-year-old Burberry model Sahib Singh breaks inclusion barriers

Indian Link - 0
  Diversity is a goal for many campaigns in recent years. Yet the manner in which brands approach inclusivity can be boiled down to tokenism,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Classifieds