fbpx
Australia

Government to introduce Bill to strengthen Character Test

By Indian Link
0
alex hawke
Alex Hawke, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs (Image David Foote-AUSPIC/DPS) .
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Australia will introduce new legislation to quickly deport non-citizens who commit violent or sexual offences.

The Migration Amendment (Strengthening the Character Test) Bill 2021 introduces amendments to allow for discretionary visa refusal or cancellation where a non-citizen has a conviction for a designated offence punishable by at least two years’ imprisonment.

Designated offences include violent and sexual crimes, breaching personal protection orders like AVOs, using or possessing a weapon, or assisting with any of these crimes.

Mr Alex Hawke, the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, said today 15 Feb 2022, “The Morrison Government takes very seriously its responsibility to protect Australians from non-citizens who engage in criminal conduct. We will act decisively to protect our community, as Australians expect.”

Two earlier versions of the Bill did not get through Parliament.

The latest version, to be presented on Wednesday 16 Feb, will include “some minor changes, to protect Australians from dangerous non-citizens,” the Minister said.

He added, “The Bill will broaden the circumstances in which visas may be cancelled and refused, and reduce the likelihood of such decisions being overturned on appeal.”

The Bill addresses gaps in the character test to apply to non-citizens who:

  • have been convicted of a serious criminal offence, punishable by at least two years’ imprisonment;
  • have received less than 12 months’ imprisonment for their crimes; and
  • pose a risk to the Australian community.

By moving the character test onto more objective grounds, the Bill will broaden the circumstances in which visas may be cancelled and refused, and reduce the likelihood of such decisions being overturned on appeal.

The amendments also facilitate the use of data matching and biometric information to help the Government identify people who are of character concern.

The Government’s power, it is proposed, will be discretionary, so that it will have flexibility to focus on serious crimes perpetrated by criminals who pose a risk to the Australian community.

The move comes in the wake of a visa being granted and then refused to an international sports star, although for different reasons.

Mr Hawke’s words today are also reminiscent of his statement in October last year when an Indian national with an expired visa was rushed out of Australia as soon as his jail sentence came to an end. “We take very seriously our responsibility to protect Australians from non-citizens who engage in criminal conduct.”

READ ALSO: Three new initiatives to foster Australia-India ties

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndian nuclear scientist and team invent new fire-retardant material
Next articleNeil Basu in shortlist to be Scotland Yard chief
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Metronama by Rashmi Sadana: Of Delhi life, through Delhi Metro

Indian Link - 0
  When an urban anthropologist from a top US university casts her trained eye on the Delhi Metro and goes into its social dimensions and...

WATCH: Woman skiing in a ghagra choli

Indian Link - 0
  Watch Divya Maiya from Minnesota, USA, show off her skiing skills in a traditional Indian outfit - the ghagra choli! Most people would find it...

REVIEW: Dark Mysteries – Anjaan Kahaniyaan (discovery+)

Indian Link - 0
  There is an eerie feel to this six-episode series born out of folklore and superstitions plaguing the country from time immemorial. Whether these stories,...
neil basu

Neil Basu in shortlist to be Scotland Yard chief

Indian Link - 0
  Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is widely believed in political and media circles to be in a short-list of candidates who could...
alex hawke

Government to introduce Bill to strengthen Character Test

Indian Link - 0
  Australia will introduce new legislation to quickly deport non-citizens who commit violent or sexual offences. The Migration Amendment (Strengthening the Character Test) Bill 2021 introduces...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020