Mahindra set to introduce XUV700 Family SUV in Australia

Indian automaker Mahindra is preparing to release its latest offering, the Mahindra XUV700 family SUV, in Australian showrooms starting June 15, 2023. The mid-size SUV is poised to compete with popular models such as the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan X-Trail, with an estimated starting price of around $40,000.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available in two highly-specified variants, namely the AX7 and AX7L, both powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 149kW and 380Nm of torque. The power will be transmitted to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel all-wheel-drive variant, available in other markets, will not be initially offered in Australia, although Mahindra has expressed its consideration for future inclusion.

One notable aspect of the Mahindra XUV700 is its emphasis on safety features. The SUV will come equipped with an array of advanced driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and a comprehensive six-airbag system covering all three rows.

While these safety features are commendable, it is worth noting that the XUV700 lacks a blind-spot monitor, a standard feature in similarly priced base versions of its competitors. Additionally, there is no mention of rear cross-traffic alert technology, which aids drivers in detecting obstacles while reversing.

The top-of-the-range AX7L variant stands out with an additional knee airbag, bringing the total airbag count to seven. However, it is interesting to observe that the absence of a centre airbag between the front seats may affect the vehicle’s ability to achieve a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

Although final specifications are yet to be confirmed for the Australian market, the New Zealand dealer brochure suggests that locally delivered XUV700s will be similarly equipped. In addition, the SUV will be available in five colours: Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Electric Blue. Notably, white synthetic leather-look seat trim will be the only option available in Australia.

Highlighted features of the New Zealand model include 18-inch alloy wheels, dusk-sensing LED headlights with auto high beam, LED daytime running lights, panoramic sunroof, push-button start, rain-sensing wipers, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mahindra is set to announce the final specifications and pricing for the XUV700 on June 15.

